BWW Previews: Broadway, Opera, Contemporary Folk Music All Represented On January 18th PAJAMA CAST PARTY

The next episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, January 18 at 8 pm ET, and will feature live musical performances by Broadway performers Claybourne Elder and Capathia Jenkins, singer/songwriter Susan Werner, and husband and wife operatic team Jessica Fishenfeld and Scott Joiner.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," include Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via live stream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.

