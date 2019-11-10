BWW Previews: Alice Ripley Announces Pop-Up Concert ALICE'S CORNER at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Broadwayworld has learned from Kenny Bell, Director of Programming and Special Events at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, that Tony award winner Alice Ripley is appearing at the popular cabaret theater in a POP UP CONCERT on November 17th at 8 pm. The mysterious and sudden event was described thus:

Peek into Alice's workshop with "Alice's Corner" a pop-up concert experience featuring Christopher Schelling on piano.

The evening has an extremely affordable ticket price of $20 per person, with The Laurie Beechman's customary $20 food/beverage minimum per person.

Alice Ripley rose to fame with the Broadway musicals Sunset Boulevard and Side Show, winning the 2009 Tony Award for Best Actress in a musical for the Pulitzer Prize winning Next To Normal. Aside from nightclub performances at 54 Below, this year Ms. Ripley has appeared as The Witch in Into The Woods at Town Hall, and as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre. Ms. Ripley is the force behind the band RIPLEY.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is one of the New York City cabaret scene's most popular clubs, boasting acts that range from traditional cabaret shows like Sullivan and Harnar sing Harnick and Strouse to more avant-garde shows featuring many of the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race from Bendelacreme to Scarlet Envy. The Laurie Beechman features regular burlesque shows Le Scandal, Members Only and House of Noire, and is the home of ongoing series shows like "I Only Have Lies For You" and "Broadway Sessions".

For information and tickets to ALICE'S CORNER please visit The Laurie Beechman Theatre Website

The Laurie Beechman is located at 407 West 42nd Street at 9th Avenue, one block from the Port Authority subway station.

For all things Alice Ripley please visit her Website

















Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories