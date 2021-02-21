Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Previews: A Special and Special Time for VIRTUAL HALSTON: Nathan Lane on February 24th

This is one episode of VIRTUAL HALSTON you won't want to miss.

Feb. 21, 2021  

Broadway's Julie Halston Hosts
"Virtual Halston"
With Special Guest
Nathan Lane
Wednesday, February 24 at 5 pm ET

Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston has come to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen hosts "Virtual Halston," a weekly hour-long gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.

This next week, Julie's Extremely Special Guest will be Broadway/Television/Film star Nathan Lane. The show will air on Wednesday, February 24 at 5:00 pm on the Cast Party Network on YouTube.

Michael Urie, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Mercedes Ruehl, Andrew Rannells, Mo Rocca, Mario Cantone, BeBe Winans, Margaret Cho, Max von Essen, Eureka!, Santino Fontana, Judy Gold, Marilu Henner, Colman Domingo, Jessica Vosk, Lewis Black, Jane Monheit, Anthony Wayne, Frank DiLella, Lilly Cooper, Mary Testa, and Charles Busch have appeared on past shows.

"Virtual Halston" is seen every Friday at 5 pm ET, and is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T. Whitehill.

Donations are encouraged, and proceeds go to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. For more information, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org.

Miss Halston recently starred in Tootsie on Broadway, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Well-known to theatre audiences, she was seen on Broadway in many productions, including On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination. She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis's acclaimed production of You Can't Take It With You, starring James Earl Jones. Other recent credits include Richard Greenberg's The Babylon Line at Lincoln Center and the highly successful productions of Murder on the Orient Express at both The McCarter Theatre and Hartford Stage. A founding member of Charles Busch's legendary Off-Broadway company, Theatre-in-Limbo, she co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions including The Divine Sister for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Red Scare on Sunset (also Drama Desk Nomination), The Tribute Artist and the legendary Vampire Lesbians of Sodom which ran Off-Broadway for six years. Regional credits include The Confederacy of Dunces with Nick Offerman at The Huntington Theatre Co. and The Guardsman at The Kennedy Center. Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from "Sex and The City" and Tina Carmello from "The Class."

