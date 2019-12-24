BWW Feature: Singnasium and Bridging The Gap Keep Cabaret Going and Growing Through Education



When I see a show for review, most of the clubs are generous enough to offer me a plus-one so that I have the option of some companionship while I am working. I am often accompanied by a friend who is an actress no longer in her forties but not yet in her sixties and she is always appreciative of the opportunity for some free theater. A couple of weeks ago she mentioned that all of the great musicians she was seeing made her want to sing every day, so I offered to help her put together her first club act. She demurred, remarking she wouldn't know where or how to begin.

Recently, I befriended a young man working at his dream of being an actor. He sang in a group show I reviewed and when he emailed me, asking for a high-rez copy of a photo I made of him in performance, we struck up a conversation and a friendship was born. During the early days of that friendship, he commented that he wasn't getting to work as often as he wished and I suggested he create his own work, build his own act. His reply was that he had no idea how to do that.

These conversations with two friends of varying age, sex, demographic, and performance styles got me to thinking about how I could, best, help them in their quest, and I remembered that earlier this year, Broadwayworld Cabaret covered two different organizations built on helping cabaret artists learn their craft, fine-hone their skills, and control their destiny. And in the middle of the holiday madness, I reached out to Lennie Watts, creator of SINGNASIUM, and Ari Axelrod, who developed BRIDGING THE GAP, with one simple question:

"Do you have a new round of classes starting up in 2020?"

Boy did I get an earful.

I am pleased to share my findings with our BWW readers here (and, by the way, what could make a better last-minute holiday gift than some furthering education in a loved ones' chosen career field?)

SINGNASIUM

Singnasium is a teaching organization with a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit status that was profiled here on Broadwayworld, created by Lennie Watts, who has spent his life singing for his supper and guiding other artists as a director of their club acts. In the new year, Singnasium will be starting their winter/spring classes, classes that cover all styles of music and assist budding nightclub performers in the fine-honing of their craft. Never fear, for Singnasium is not just for the Freshmen - anyone wishing to work on their craft, brush up on old tricks, learn new techniques and grow as an artist is welcome. Singnasium's mentors are among the best teaching artists in NYC.

Here is a breakdown on some of the Singnasium classes:

ZEN SINGING with Broadway and Cabaret veteran Kristine Zbornick. The class focuses on bringing mind, body, voice, and spirit together as one.

SWING TIME with jazz great Gabriele Stravelli. The class is designed for singers who want to swing, scat and find new feeling in the music in that inimitable jazz way.

SING YOUR STORY with Lennie Watts, the award-winning director who created Singnasium. Watts helps singers to approach the lyrics in the songs in a manner that tells the story inside of the song.

TRAINING ROOM with classical vocalist Carmen Cancel. Learn the fundamentals of having a keeping a healthy vocal instrument. All performing arts need a good foundation, and this is the class where that is built.

Michael Holland, songwriter, arranger and vocalist, teaches a course in which he explores the singer-songwriters of Laurel Canyon, a famous and beloved part of America's musical history.

Music director and vocal coach to some of the most celebrated singers working today, Brad Simmons, will be teaching healthy rock and roll vocal technique - essential to anyone singing this genre of music.

Musical director Ted Stafford, who has won numerous awards for his work, helms a course in musical literacy.

Read my interview with Lennie Watts about SINGNASIUM: Singnasium Molds Cabaret Singers

Singasium has a website where further details, including class schedules, can be found. Check it out now to get a jump on the classes starting in January.

Singnasium Website

BRIDGING THE GAP

Bridging The Gap is a five-week master class taught by cabaret performer Ari Axelrod, an artist so in demand that last week he was performing in a different show every night of the week (sometimes multiple shows in one night). His course focuses on Bridging The Gap between musical theater performance and the more intimate art of cabaret. The lessons lead with empathy, helping students to find a deeper connection to the work, as well as a clear understanding of how to be an artist working at their highest potential and integrity.

Mr. Axelrod teaches all the classes himself with the assistance of guest instructors brought in to work with the students on special areas of their work. Two of the Bridging The Gap guest instructors in past classes have been cabaret doyenne Lina Koutrakos and Broadway icon, Tony winner Faith Prince.

An actor, singer, and musician, Axelrod's resume is extensive, featuring Off-Broadway and regional theater credits, and his own cabaret shows "Taking The Wheel" and "A Celebration of Jewish Broadway" have sold out Feinstein's/54 Below and Birdland whenever they play. Both shows have been booked into clubs around the country. Ari's CV includes work with many show business luminaries, people like Tony Award recipient Christine Ebersole, Tony award nominees Ann Hampton Callaway and Tovah Feldshuh, Grammy award winner Billy Stritch, MAC award winners Marilyn Maye and Karen Mason, and Bistro award winner Alix Korey.

It isn't his impressive resume, though, that is the proof of Axelrod's skill. The proof is in the performance. Lauded for his honesty on stage, for his singing technique, and for his connection to his audience, it is clear that he knows what he is doing. Here is my own review of his last show: Ari Axelrod is a Miracle of Miracles



And on the subject of reviews, Broadwayworld's Bobby Patrick had much praise to give to one of Axelrod's BRIDGING THE GAP shows -- for each session of BTG features a performance showcase by the students at famed NYC nightclub Birdland.

Bobby Patrick on Bridging The Gap

BTG classes begin on January 6th with a special session called BTG ADVANCED CLASS - this is a session for BTG alumni and it is sold out, with a waiting list. The classes begin on January 6th and meet every Monday from 7 to 10 pm until February 5th, the night of the Birdland showcase.

BTG 7 classes begin April 20th with the same class schedule (Mondays from 7 to 10 pm) and their final showcase will play Birdland on May 19th at 7 pm.

BTG 8 classes begin June 1st, same schedule of Monday nights from 7 pm to 10 pm, and the Birdland showcase will take place on June 30th at 7 pm.

To read about Bridging The Gap in their own words, interested parties should visit their website. Bridging The Gap Website



I'm a big believer in study. Without education, life can be pretty darn difficult. We all have a dream of some kind, and there are those who are lucky enough to be born with all the tools we need to make that dream come true (Meryl Streep comes to mind). Most people need a little guidance, a mentor, a coach. I've certainly had my mentors and, without them, I would be nothing. It would be a shame to be an actor with a wish to just stand on a stage and sing into a microphone. It's a wish that can be pretty difficult to make come true. But it doesn't have to be.

Artists become teachers so that they can pass their lessons learned on to artists who will take those lessons, apply them to their craft, and live out their dreams; those artists, then, will become the teachers. And the history is shared, as the craft grows, and the world of cabaret becomes a self-perpetuation of musical stories told.

Thank goodness for the mentors.

All photos in this article provided by Lennie Watts and Ari Axelrod.





