BWW Feature: Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Live Streams on Youtube April 6th

The popular open mic night Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been a weekly tradition at Birdland for 17 years and when the legendary jazz club closed because of the current health crisis, the show did not take place for the first time in all those years. Mr. Caruso, ever industrious, has created an online version of the variety show to play on Youtube, where his Youtube channel offers this description of the event, scheduled for April 6th at 8 pm EST:

For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

But these aren't regular times. We're all searching for ways to entertain ourselves and everyone else! Host Jim Caruso decided it was high time to bring the Party to you!

And so, this Monday night, a slew of deliriously-talented people will join you in the comfort of your home...from the comfort of their homes! Put on your finest pjs and be entertained by some favorite Broadway babies, swingin' jazzers and cabaret divas.

For the very first time...it's Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party! Join us here on Monday, April 6 at 8pm EDT. No cover! No minimum! *Produced by Ruby Locknar

I reached out to Mr. Caruso to ask about the special Live event and he told me, "On a lark, I slammed together a last-minute Cast Party on Instagram Live last Monday, mostly because I missed everyone so much. It turned out great...ninety-minutes of impromptu performances by fourteen of my all-time favorite performers. They sang their hearts out, accompanying themselves on piano, guitar, with recorded tracks, or simply acapella. We had around six hundred people watching, commenting and cheering. It made me realize how necessary it is to continue entertaining each other in these bizarre and nervous-making times. Ruby Locknar, a great singer, offered to help produce the fun on YouTube...so here we go! The Party goes on...!"

Jim Caruso's Youtube Channel can be found HERE so be sure to set an alert! With Caruso and Locknar behind the evening, it is sure to be one full of surprises and great entertainment!





