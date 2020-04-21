BWW Feature: Hudson Mosher Royaltey Gives Birth To Online Musical Movement With THE CHANGING TABLE
It was expected that Hudson Mosher Royaltey would have a creative life, one filled with music but nobody could have guessed that it would happen so fast... or with such force. The son of Susie Mosher and Hope Royaltey was much-discussed before his birth on March 11th. Once the cat was out of the bag, courtesy of an episode of Cash Cab that Royaltey and Mosher appeared on, discussion of Royaltey's pregnancy became fodder for regular conversation during Susie's weekly variety show The Lineup With Susie Mosher; more than idle prattle, though, the imminent birth became musical entertainment that lasted for months. Mosher, a genius at impromptu song composition, sang out one night, "Grandma's having a baby!" and the on-the-spot composition developed into a theme song to be sung at every installment of The Lineup, and if Susie didn't sing it, fans called out to her, requesting it. Months of hearing the song "Grandma's Having A Baby" set the tone for Hudson's life, and the last month has yielded greatness in creativity, as some of the industry's most talented and most prominent performers have serenaded Hudson with a little ditty made up by Mosher, as she changed his didie.
On April 15th, Susie Mosher posted a video on her Facebook page of Hudson on his changing table, as she made up a song for him titled, appropriately, The Changing Table. The charming moment, along with Hudson's adorable smushy-ness, made all of Hope and Susie's friends smile and sigh... except one. There is this woman, this genius, this font of creativity that people far and wide adore. She has the hearts of many, and she has a Tony Award, and she has an imagination. On April 15th, Alice Ripley surprised Hudson and his Mommies when she posted a video to Susie Mosher's Facebook page of her covering the song "The Changing Table" and the rest, as they say, is history. In the days since Ripley's version of "The Changing Table," the song has been covered by artists from the cabaret world, the Broadway scene, the jazz community, and Moshaltey's families biological and logical, with each new day, sometimes each new hour, revealing a new version of Hudson's signature song. Friends, family, Tony and Oscar nominees, strangers, artists in seclusion, comics, even members of Rock and Roll royalty have visited the Susie Mosher Facebook page with videos of their performances - Kate Pierson of the B52's shocked Mosher completely by getting into the act, completely of her own volition. Spurred on by the creativity of the artists who came before them, each new performer has dug into the deepest recesses of their personalities to find that which is most uniquely them, creating individual and original versions of a song that came out of a simple moment between Mother and Son, caught in a video and shared with the world.
Featured, here, is every single version of "The Changing Table" that has been created, up to this minute. Rest assured, though... there will be more.
Hudson, welcome to the world and the biggest baby shower of all time!
The Changing Table by Susie Mosher
The Changing Table Cover by Alice Ripley
The Changing Table ReMiXeD by Michael Kushner
The Changing Table Goes Jazz by Nicolas King
The Changing Table Rock by Catherine Porter and Jim Vallance
The Changing Table Blues by Dan Finnerty
The Changing Table Swing by Billy Stritch
The Changing Table Sketch Comedy Show by Alice Ripley
The Changing Table Opus Number Eight by Marc Shaiman
The Changing Table Grooves by Marvin Parks
The Changing Table Acoustic by The Drinkwater Brothers
The Changing Table Down Home by Hannah Jane Peterson
The Changing Table Caliente by Jon Weber
The Changing Table Anime by Alice Ripley
The Changing Table Alt-Rock by Lauren Molina
The Changing Table Avant-Garde by Kevin
The Changing Table Rhythm N Blues by Ruby Lewis
The Changing Table Concerto by Uncle Bill
The Changing Table Opera by Paul Vogt
The Changing Table Cabaret by Carly Sakolove
The Changing Table Electronica ReMiX by Brad Simmons
The Changing Table Parisienne by Terry Palasz
The Changing Table Goes '60s by Kevin Chamberlin and Michael Orland
The Changing Table Goes Classic Rock by Kate Pierson
The Changing Table Project by Gavin Glynn
The Changing Table Radio ReMiX by Brenda O'Brien
The Changing Table Original Broadway Cast Recording by Jordan Wolfe
The Changing Table Drag Race by David Perlman
The Changing Table Theater Project by Justin Squigs Robertson
The Changing Table Poetry Slam by Anne Kerry Ford
The Changing Table Blessing by Goldie Goldsteen
The Changing Table Kiddie Show by Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and Lolly Lardpop