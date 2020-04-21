BWW Feature: Hudson Mosher Royaltey Gives Birth To Online Musical Movement With THE CHANGING TABLE

It was expected that Hudson Mosher Royaltey would have a creative life, one filled with music but nobody could have guessed that it would happen so fast... or with such force. The son of Susie Mosher and Hope Royaltey was much-discussed before his birth on March 11th. Once the cat was out of the bag, courtesy of an episode of Cash Cab that Royaltey and Mosher appeared on, discussion of Royaltey's pregnancy became fodder for regular conversation during Susie's weekly variety show The Lineup With Susie Mosher; more than idle prattle, though, the imminent birth became musical entertainment that lasted for months. Mosher, a genius at impromptu song composition, sang out one night, "Grandma's having a baby!" and the on-the-spot composition developed into a theme song to be sung at every installment of The Lineup, and if Susie didn't sing it, fans called out to her, requesting it. Months of hearing the song "Grandma's Having A Baby" set the tone for Hudson's life, and the last month has yielded greatness in creativity, as some of the industry's most talented and most prominent performers have serenaded Hudson with a little ditty made up by Mosher, as she changed his didie.

On April 15th, Susie Mosher posted a video on her Facebook page of Hudson on his changing table, as she made up a song for him titled, appropriately, The Changing Table. The charming moment, along with Hudson's adorable smushy-ness, made all of Hope and Susie's friends smile and sigh... except one. There is this woman, this genius, this font of creativity that people far and wide adore. She has the hearts of many, and she has a Tony Award, and she has an imagination. On April 15th, Alice Ripley surprised Hudson and his Mommies when she posted a video to Susie Mosher's Facebook page of her covering the song "The Changing Table" and the rest, as they say, is history. In the days since Ripley's version of "The Changing Table," the song has been covered by artists from the cabaret world, the Broadway scene, the jazz community, and Moshaltey's families biological and logical, with each new day, sometimes each new hour, revealing a new version of Hudson's signature song. Friends, family, Tony and Oscar nominees, strangers, artists in seclusion, comics, even members of Rock and Roll royalty have visited the Susie Mosher Facebook page with videos of their performances - Kate Pierson of the B52's shocked Mosher completely by getting into the act, completely of her own volition. Spurred on by the creativity of the artists who came before them, each new performer has dug into the deepest recesses of their personalities to find that which is most uniquely them, creating individual and original versions of a song that came out of a simple moment between Mother and Son, caught in a video and shared with the world.

Featured, here, is every single version of "The Changing Table" that has been created, up to this minute. Rest assured, though... there will be more.

Hudson, welcome to the world and the biggest baby shower of all time!

The Changing Table by Susie Mosher

The Changing Table Cover by Alice Ripley

The Changing Table ReMiXeD by Michael Kushner

The Changing Table Goes Jazz by Nicolas King

The Changing Table Rock by Catherine Porter and Jim Vallance

The Changing Table Blues by Dan Finnerty

The Changing Table Swing by Billy Stritch

The Changing Table Sketch Comedy Show by Alice Ripley

The Changing Table Opus Number Eight by Marc Shaiman

The Changing Table Grooves by Marvin Parks

The Changing Table Acoustic by The Drinkwater Brothers

The Changing Table Down Home by Hannah Jane Peterson

The Changing Table Caliente by Jon Weber

The Changing Table Anime by Alice Ripley

The Changing Table Alt-Rock by Lauren Molina

The Changing Table Avant-Garde by Kevin

The Changing Table Rhythm N Blues by Ruby Lewis

The Changing Table Concerto by Uncle Bill

The Changing Table Opera by Paul Vogt

The Changing Table Cabaret by Carly Sakolove

The Changing Table Electronica ReMiX by Brad Simmons

The Changing Table Parisienne by Terry Palasz

The Changing Table Goes '60s by Kevin Chamberlin and Michael Orland

The Changing Table Goes Classic Rock by Kate Pierson

The Changing Table Project by Gavin Glynn

The Changing Table Radio ReMiX by Brenda O'Brien

The Changing Table Original Broadway Cast Recording by Jordan Wolfe

The Changing Table Drag Race by David Perlman

The Changing Table Theater Project by Justin Squigs Robertson

The Changing Table Poetry Slam by Anne Kerry Ford

The Changing Table Blessing by Goldie Goldsteen

The Changing Table Kiddie Show by Leslie Carrara-Rudolph and Lolly Lardpop







