BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST SHOW, CELEBRITY

They are stars. They are celebrities whose names carry weight and sell tickets. That doesn't mean they can coast on those names because these people are also artists, and when it comes time to create a new club act, they ask themselves the age-old question all artists ask when starting something new: what is the story I want to tell?

They must have done something right because each of the shows nominated for a Broadway World Award in this category perfected nightclub storytelling in ways as individual as the artists performing them. We at BWW have tried hard to find online representation of each show - in cases where that was not possible, we have done the best we could.

The Category Is BEST SHOW, CELEBRITY

Eden Espinosa Unplugged and Unplanned - The Green Room 42: Read the Broadway World review of Unplugged and Unplanned HERE.

Joanna Gleason - Out of the Eclipse - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read Stephen Mosher's review of Out of the Eclipse HERE.

Tom Wopat - Wednesday's With Wopat - Beach Cafe: Read the Broadway World Review of Wednesday's With Wopat HERE.

Tony Yazbeck - Both Feet Off The Ground - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World Award review of Both Feet Off The Ground HERE.

Melissa Errico - An Even Grander Affair- Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World Review of An Even Grander Affair HERE.

Anita Gillette - After All... And Furthermore - Birdland: Broadway World was not able to find reviews of After All... And Furthermore online but Birdland provided us with footage from the show:

Karen Akers - Residency - Beach Cafe: Read the Broadway World review of Karen Akers HERE.

Juan Pablo Di Pace - An Evening with.../2.0 - Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42: Read the Broadway World review of An Evening With Juan Pablo Di Pace HERE.

Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World review of I Got The Job! HERE.

Ann Hampton Callaway/Liz Callaway - Broadway the Calla-way- Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World review of Broadway The Calla-way HERE.

Tovah Feldshuh - Aging Is Optional - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World review of Aging is Optional HERE.

Norm Lewis - Naughty and Nice - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World review of Naughty and Nice HERE.

Kathleen Turner - Finding My Voice - Cafe Carlyle/The Green Room 42: Read the Broadway World review of Finding My Voice HERE.

Mare Winningham - Living Room Concerts - Cafe Carlyle: Read the Broadway World review of Living Room Concerts HERE.

Orfeh and Andy Karl - Legally Bound - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World review of Legally Bound HERE.

Jeremy Jordan - Carry On - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World review of Carry On HERE.

Mauricio Martinez - De Mexico to Broadway - Feinstein's/54 Below: Broadway World was not able to find any reviews of De Mexico to Broadway online, but we did find this amazing footage on YouTube:

John Lloyd Young - Jukebox Hero - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World review of Jukebox Hero HERE.

Laura Osnes - Repertoire Roulette - Birdland: Read the Broadway World review of Repertoire Roulette HERE.

Karen Mason - Mason at Mama's in March: Read the New York Times review of Mason at Mama's in March HERE.

Alice Ripley - Daily Practice - Laurie Beechman Theatre: After searching online, we were unable to find reviews of Daily Practice but there is video footage on YouTube:

Chita Rivera - A Lot of Livin' To Do - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World review of A Lot Of Livin' To Do HERE.

Linda Lavin - No More Blues! - Birdland Theater: Read the Broadway World review of No More Blues! HERE.

Marilyn Maye - Blame It On My Youth - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World review of Blame It On My Youth HERE.

Beth Leavel - It's Not About Me - Feinstein's/54 Below: Read the Broadway World review of It's Not About Me HERE.

Cady Huffman - Peggy Lee in Her Words and Music - The Green Room 42: There is, sadly, no online video representation of Peggy Lee IN HER WORDS AND MUSIC. At the time this one-woman play about Peggy Lee was running at The Green Room 42, it was considered a work in progress, and reviews were not permitted. Speaking personally, I saw the show and it was one of the most exciting new properties of the season. It is my most fervent wish that, when live performance is back in business, Ms. Huffman and co-creator/director Will Nunziata will move forward with the project. Huffman is simply magnificent as Peggy Lee.

In spite of a lack of video footage or review, Broadway World's Genevieve Rafter Keddy was able to capture some photos HERE.

Which of these celebrity-helmed shows was your favorite? Vote for the Broadway World Award winner of you choice HERE.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles