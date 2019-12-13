BWW Review: Linda Lavin Lives it Up in NO MORE BLUES! at The Birdland Theater

Linda Lavin defined a generation of television viewers. Her breakout role as tv's ALICE is still remembered and talked about today, four decades later. When the show went off the air after 9 seasons, Ms. Lavin returned to Broadway, where her career began and defined a generation of theatergoers; and though other work in front of the camera beckoned, Lavin has always returned to the New York stage. In recent years, the Tony Award recipient has spent some precious time on smaller New York stages, singing for her supper in greatly respected nightclub acts that allow her to showcase a passion that has been a part of her show business life from the very beginning: music. In her latest show, Lavin is defining yet another generation by showing everyone that there is no retirement for an artist who loves their work. There is life after 50, 60, and all the way up. Ms. Lavin (a woman of experience) is showing everyone there is never a reason to do anything but wake up each day, do what you want to do, make the art you want to make, live the life you want to live, share your story, tell your truth, and Sing Out, Louise. That is, ostensibly, the moral of the tale being told in Linda Lavin: NO MORE BLUES!

At the second of two performances in the Birdland Theater on December 11th, Ms. Lavin strode up to the stage after her guest, renowned violinist Aaron Weinstein, had played some music for the crowd -- music that should have caused his violin strings to be smoking. If music came with fireworks naturally, Aaron Weinstein would travel with a fire extinguisher. And speaking of smokin' - on the evening, Ms. Lavin was a picture of smoldering elegance in her sleek black beaded pantsuit and flowing mane of blonde locks, a look well chosen for an evening featuring a number of Latin arrangements perfectly designed for the lady to showcase her dance moves, which are considerable, sexy, and full of joie de vivre. In short: lovely, languid Linda Lavin is living her best life.

Effusive with happiness and brimming over with satisfaction, Linda Lavin (metaphorically) kicked off her shoes and let her hair down for the later show of the day, speaking casually and candidly with an audience thrilled to be treated to the "second show" syndrome, where a more relaxed mood pervades the air because the pressure is off, having gotten through the first show. Lavin's conversation ran the gamut from career talk to life lessons, from memories of family and friends to the craftsmanship of making music with the likes of Billy Stritch, Ms. Lavin's longtime partner in the art form. These stories and reminiscences flowed freely from the iconic actress, peppering a set filled with songs made famous by Lavin ("You've Got Possibilities") and tunes that are just fun to sing ("I Wish I Were In Love Again"). The unmistakable Lavin sound is as robust and ravishing as ever, as she dives off the keys of the piano into every song, bringing full-bodied volume and emotional content, telling each anecdote in that inimitable style that has kept her in demand for her entire life. Particularly effective (and delectable) was a pairing of Sondheim's "Parade in Town" with a fantastic story about pre-teen Linda getting dressed up for the Easter Parade, having learned about it on television, and her Jewish mother's subsequent reaction. With storytelling skills matching her more frequently observed talents as an actress, Ms. Lavin proves that her gifts do, indeed, spring forth from a bottomless well by taking a seat at the piano and accompanying herself on a pairing of a song by The Eagles with a song by Blossom Dearie (and it WORKED).

The closest of friends and greatest of colleagues, Lavin and Stritch are a hoot to watch when they get to chatting and recollecting events from the years they have spent together, not just as collaborators but as dear, close friends, a relationship palpable to the naked eye. Watching them bounce words, phrases, memories, and ideas off of each other is akin to watching a legendary show business team. Imagine observing a casual conversation between Laurel and Hardy, or Burnett and Conway, and the picture in your head will be clear. Her devotion to Strich, Weinstein, and her entire band is matched only by her respect for them. There is no disguising the depth to which she loves what she is doing up on that stage. This is Linda Lavin sharing herself with fans, with friends, with family; and the openness with which that act is achieved must, surely, be a part of the perpetually beatific expression on her face. As the night's entertainment wore on, the word that continually rose to the mind's surface while watching the unendingly entertaining Lavin was "content." The music, the musicians, Misters Stritch and Weinstein (both of whom she works off of in a way that reminds one of the simple act of breathing), the audience, the recounting of the stories from her life -- all of it seems to evoke, in Linda Lavin, more than mere happiness. This is a woman completely and totally in a state of bliss.

Of course, so is her audience; but then, they usually are.

Linda Lavin NO MORE BLUES! Has completed the shows currently scheduled at Birdland but Ms. Lavin will return in March to celebrate the release of her new cd, featuring all the music from this show.

Broadwayworld will keep readers up to date regarding future local performances by Ms. Lavin, as well as news on the release of her new cd.

Aaron Weinstein

Billy Stritch

Photos by Stephen Mosher





