BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST JAZZ COMBO, WITH OR WITHOUT VOCALS

The jazz clubs of the world are among the most popular and profitable of the small venue performance industry. Jazz has been called an original American invention but people all over the world have come to love the cool sounds of le jazz hot. Tourists from everywhere flood the doors of the legendary jazz club Birdland, and although these artists are musicians who play that Manhattan club most frequently, there is jazz to be found in almost every New York City nightclub at some point in the season. While considered a particular musical taste, jazz is a brand and a sound that gains new fans every year, through the mastery and artistry of performers like these six nominees.

The Category Is BEST JAZZ COMBO WITH OR WITHOUT VOCALS

La Tanya Hall and the Andy Milne Trio - Birdland: Expressive and eloquent, La Tanya Hall always brings a sophisticated air to the stage with her, with both her music and her conversation. Audiences have come to rely on her easy articulation of the music and her outgoing personality, making her a favorite at Birdland, whether she is doing one of her solo shows or working in the New York: Big City Songbook revue. See Hall in action in this video from Birdland:

Jane Monheit Quintet - Birdland: World famous for a while now, Jane Monheit is as popular today as she was at the start of her career; that popularity, though, never keeps her from coming home. Often she can be found at Birdland, working alone with her quintet or jumping in to sing with old friends like Nicolas King. A true original, Monheit has a style all her own, and the audiences always show up when she does. To find out why look at this video:

The Beegie Adair Trio with Monica Ramey- Birdland: Iconic pianist Beegie Adair is considered one of the greats of the industry and part of her greatness is knowing who to play with. Roger Spencer and Chuck Brown can usually be found jamming with Beegie (sometimes a substitute becomes necessary), and the show would not be the same without smooth and pristine vocalist Monica Ramey. A Beegie Adair show is always SRO and although the clip below is not from a Birdland show, it shows why:

Wayne Tucker and the Bad Motha's- Birdland: Trumpet player Wayne Tucker is one of the young folks on the jazz scene today. Not yet thirty years old, the hip and hot horn player has worked alongside some of the industry greats, but he doesn't need them to sell tickets - his own solo shows at Birdland are some of the hottest tickets in town. Find out why by watching the clip below:

The Jennifer Pace Quartet - The Jennifer Pace Quartet - Laurie Beechman: A staple of the Piano Bar community, Jennifer Pace is a singer with a lot of experience -- is it nature or nurture? Probably a little bit of both since her dad is jazz pianist Gary Pace, and he is one of the men backing her up when she does her solo jazz show. Pace was in residency at the Laurie Beechman Theatre when the shutdown happened but it didn't stop her singing - she has been a force of nature on social media for eight months, continuing to bring music to all who will listen. Listen below.

Matt Baker & His Sextet - A Rhapsody of Gershwin- Birdland: Another Birdland favorite, Matt Baker is a sought-after musical director by day and a leading solo artist at night, whether on the stages of Birdland or in his three weekly regular quarantine shows these last few months. His nomination for a Broadway World is for his Gershwin show -- you see, Gershwin is a little passion of Baker's. Check out how much in this clip:

