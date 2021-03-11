BWW CD Review: ELISE MARRA - The Singer And The EP - Have Arrived

The great thing about Elise Marra's songs is that any singer with a knack for rock music can sing them, which will be an advantage in her career as a songwriter - a career this writer predicts is one that should be watched. There is no question that many vocalists, famous and humble, will want to sing Ms. Marra's songs; the big question, though, is whether Elise should let them - because it's hard to believe that any voice in the world will wear these compositions with quite the same inimitable, individual, and incredible style. Though already known and respected as an author, composer, producer and director, with the release of her eponymous EP, Elise Marra's actual physical voice will be heard by the public for the first time.

This should be the voice heard round the world.

In Greek mythology there are female creatures called Sirens who lured sailors with their voices - the Sirens are labeled dangerous in the history of storytelling. Listening to Elise Marra sing is like listening to a Siren, but the only danger to be had is that of falling hopelessly in love with her music. The quality of Marra's instrument isn't like anything you've heard. There are elements of her vocal gift that can be compared to other singers we've all heard in the past - good singers, even great singers may bubble up in the brain while listening to the album. Maybe the timbre of Elise's voice sounds like your favorite seventies folk singer on the "Maybe We Fall in Love" track, perhaps the ferocity with which she attacks the upset on "Tell Me What's Up With That" reminds you of that angsty nineties rock star you played in college. Here is a mini-collection of songs that you could listen to, fully intent on finding a new version of an artist with whom you have already had a love affair... but don't. Start a new love affair with an artist new to you, one who stands completely on her own - comparisons be damned.

On the six song, seventeen minute EP, the Alternative singer-songwriter covers a lot of ground, musically, emotionally, and lyrically, allowing her to stretch her muscles, spread her wings, show a public of potential new fans (and employers who will want to book her for gigs) the depth of her capabilities, which are considerable. She is fortunate that her artistic vision is assisted into the light by guitarist Daniel Muniz, drummer Joe Cosmo Cogen and bassist Alex Venguer, all of whom contribute as individuals and as a corps to the success of the album. What a pleasure, getting to hear each of the instruments come through, even while not overpowering Marra's voice or lyrics; it is a delicate hand that Engineer/Mixer Venguer and Master Oscar Zambrano used to balance four rock and roll artists to such perfection, including Elise's own background vocals - not since Karen Carpenter has a singer so seamlessly harmonized with herself. Producers Ashley Kate Adams and Mitchell Walker have seen to it that the maiden release of No Reverse Records is one that people cannot help but take notice of.

Now is the time where I would normally lament that the album is too brief. I'm not going to do that today. It is true that I want more - more of Elise's poetic, authoritative lyrics, more of her vivid twist and turn vocals, more of melodies lacking repetitiveness, and more of Muniz's guitar. However, one must remind oneself that this is an EP and not a CD, that albums are costly to produce, and that this is the first outing for both Elise Marra and No Reverse Records. It would have been a grand leap to produce a bigger release for the first time out but that is not always the right choice - so I will forgive everyone for leaving me longing for more.

They say you must walk before you run. Neither Elise Marra nor No Reverse Records are walking, nor are they running: they are all marching... in time to Marra's music... into a very bright future.

ELISE MARRA is a 2021 release on the No Reverse Records label. Available everywhere music streams and downloads starting at the stroke of midnight on March 12th, including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tik Tok and more.

Visit the Elise Marra website HERE.

No Reverse Records is a full service record label specializing in production, artist management, PR, and placement. After a decade of producing independently and within collaboration, record producer Mitchell Walker and independent creative producer Ashley Kate Adams of AKA Studio Productions announce their independent record label No Reverse Records.