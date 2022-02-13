BROADWAY SESSIONS to Recognize Swings, Standbys, and Understudies

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long-running musical theatre variety show returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre this coming Thursday evening, February 17th. Broadway Sessions celebrates the true superheroes of Broadway.

The spotlight will be turned on swings, standbys and understudies. Cast members from several shows will perform as well as share stories of their experiences swinging and understudying. Scheduled to perform are Holly Ann Butler (Come from Away, Diana), Mateo Lizcano (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsay Roberts Greene (Phantom of the Opera), Josh Daniels (Little Shop of Horrors), Yael 'Ya Ya' Reich (Hadestown) and Kathy Voytko ( The Music Man). The evening will also feature performances by up and comers Reid Burton from Rochester, New York and Caroline Geringer from St. Louis.

Broadway Sessions is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2019.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwaysessions.net. They are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd street. Doors open at 9:30pm, with showtime at 10pm. You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @bwaySessions and online at www.bencameron.nyc and www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com.