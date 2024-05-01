BROADWAY HITS: GAY EDITION Comes to 54 Below in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Broadway Hits: Gay Edition - A Pride Month Celebration on June 6, 2024. In celebration of Pride Month, join us at 54 Below for a special night of the most flamboyant, unapologetic, and fierce Broadway tunes from musicals such as Falsettos, Kinky Boots, Rent, and more! You will sing and dance along to Broadway hits such as “The Games I Play,” “Hold Me in Your Heart,” and “Seasons of Love.” There will also be a twist! We will be reviving songs from some of your Broadway show favorites and interpreting them through a queer lens. This will be a night full of stunning New York City performers and vocalists reimagining musical favorites and taking you on a journey through the ages of the funniest, saddest, but most importantly, inspiring queer-based musicals that have graced the Broadway stages. Channel your inner queen or king and get ready to slay the night away with us!

Produced by David Medina (54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Tyler Capa TikTok Cabaret at 54 Below).

Music direction by Louis Josephson (Off-Broadway: Relapse: A New Musical composer).

Featuring Sami Blake (54 Sings Crazy-Ex Girlfriend, 54 Celebrates Curvy Queens), Emma Dahlin (54 Sings Barbie, 54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Alexandra Rose DeAngelis (54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Casey Esbin (Six the Musical, Disney Cruise Line), Fernando Garcia (Disney productions of Harmonious Live! and Disney’s Christmas Spectacular on ABC), J. Gianchetti (Relapse: A New Musical– Off Broadway (Librettist/Lyricist)), JQ Hennessy (54 Sings Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, 54 Sings AJR), Emilie Leyes (TikTok Star), Markus Mann (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Atlantis Theatrical, Philippines, Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Asian Premiere, Atlantis Theatrical, Philippines), Lauren McCoig (Main Character Energy: Songs from the 2000’s, 54 Sings Fleetwood Mac), Anania Williams (TikTok Star, Kinky Boots at Highland Park Players Chicago, one in two PrideArts Chicago), and Damon Robert Williams (A Chorus Line, Beauty and the Beast, and Matilda at Syracuse University).



Broadway Hits: Gay Edition - A Pride Month Celebration plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 6, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

