BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: A One Night Only History Of Broadway Song and Dance Comes to The Town Hall Presents Next Month

The Town Hall presents Broadway By The Year: A One Night Only History of Broadway Song and Dance on Monday, September 19 at 8pm. Created for The Town Hall, as well as written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel, the evening concludes Broadway By The Year's 21st landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Broadway by the Year concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons and songs. This concert will celebrate the unique contribution of dance to the Broadway musical, highlighting everything from tap to ballroom dancing, and from freestyle jazz to popular Latin dance.

Choreographed by Danny Gardner (Dames At Sea; Flying Over Sunset) with a cast of Broadway singers and dancers, including special guest tap dancer Kendrick Jones (Shuffle Along...), this latest Broadway by the Year concert will highlight the contributions of both performers and choreographers, such as George M. Cohan, Fred and Adele Astaire, Agnes de Mille, Jerome Robbins, Bob Fosse, Michael Bennett, Tommy Tune, Susan Stroman, Andy Blankenbuehler, Sergio Trujillo, Jerry Mitchell, and more.

"We are excited to showcase the 'language' of movement in this year's Broadway By The Year finale concert," said Scott Siegel. "It makes the American art form of musical theater truly special; strictly speaking, without dance, the Broadway musical, as we know it, would not exist."

"With the backdrop of a very challenging year, we couldn't be more proud that this season's Broadway By The Year concerts have found a new way of opening up the concept of how we present songs from musical theater," said The Town Hall's Artistic Director Melay Araya. "We look forward to welcoming audiences to the finale of this very special season."

Tickets for Broadway By The Year are $57-$67. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787. The Broadway By The Year concert series is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.