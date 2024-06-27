BOOM Summer Charity Showcase Welcomes Holli Conway Fields & Mary Page Nance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Official Online Masterclass will present its 2024 charity showcase at The Green Room 42, with ticket sales benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The showcase features performances by some of the brightest upcoming talent in theater, performing alongside Broadway star Holli Conway Fields (Lempicka, Tina The musical, Six) and Mary Page Nance (Lempicka, A Beautiful Noise, Great Comet & Finding Neverland). Musical Direction is by Micah Young (Fun Home, Spring Awakening). Newly added to the roster is TikTok Dance Sensation Kim Hale as the host (The Penguin (Upcoming - HBO) and (Palm Royale (Upcoming - Apple TV+, & featured as the "Pie Lady" in the 2020 Emmy Award winning Netflix holiday musical Christmas on the Square starring Dolly Parton, Chicago the Musical and dance educator).

Through immersive live classes, BOOMasterclass allows students the opportunity to engage in real-time with Broadway experts and fellow students. During our in-person summer intensive, students participate in a five-day program, culminating in a performance alongside their teachers.

You can learn more about the performance here. 22 VIP tickets are available, which include access to a red carpet meet-and-greet starting at 11:30am.

For more information about Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, visit broadwaycares.org.

“If the last week is any indication the future of performances on Broadway is in GREAT hands -this past Saturday I got to attend the Boom Musical Theatre Summer Intensive Charity Showcase hosted by Bret Shuford, with stars Kerry Butler and Thayne Jasperson featuring 14 incredibly talented students performing at The Green Room 42. Congrats to Rory Hughes and your team. BOOM - Broadway O. Online Masterclass” - Marc Levine, Producer

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

Comments