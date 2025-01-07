BALLS: The Monster-Catchin' Musical Comédy Sets World Premiere At Caveat NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BALLS: The Monster-Catchin' Musical Comédy" will stage its first live performances at CAVEAT NYC, the acclaimed Lower East Side comedy venue that "champions nerdy, funny art - and sells cheap drinks."

Nintendo Life describes "BALLS" as "a musical comedy about P-o-k-é-m-o-n *monster-catchin'*. Apologies for the slip up there." It's an action-packed immersive satire that follows a neurotic NPC Professor and his piece-of-s**t grandson (your rival) as they battle the morality of catchin' Collectabuddies to save the game they helped create. This one-of-a-kind interactive extravaganza overflows with 8-bit bops, and improvised battles - and it's different every night! So grab your empty backpack, and say bye to your mom: a world of dreams and adorable violence awaits!

Tickets are very limited; on sale now for the April 18th (7pm) and April 19th (4pm & 9:30pm) World Premiere performances. The show will also have live-stream ticketing available as a commitment to their fans worldwide.

Created by Brandon Zelman ("Who's that Pokémon? Podcast", "Cat in the Hat Podcast") and Harrison Bryan ("A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical", "NY Innovative Theatre Award" Winner), "BALLS" features new music by an Elite Team of award-winning composers spanning Broadway, Hollywood, The West End, and TikTok, with an evocative score built around nostalgia. Composers include: Lena Gabrielle ("Six", "Emojiland"), Pippa Cleary ("My Son's a Queer", "The Great British Bake Off Musical"), Joriah Kwamé ("Little Miss Perfect"), Aaron Kenny ("The Little Mermaid", "A Hanukkah Carol"), and Grace Yurchuk ("Caesar: The Musical"). Additional Music by Matthew Ryan Hunter ("NBC") with Orchestrations, Arrangements, and Music Supervision by Lena Gabrielle.

Josh Nasser ("Comedy Central", "Vulture") as "The Professor"

Teresa Attridge ("Avenue Q", "Fun Home") as "The Rival"

Harrison Bryan ("Hand to God", "Handy Award") as "Warlordturtle"

Katie Luke ("Bandstand", "Hairspray") as "Spittle"

Ebony Deloney ("Hairspray", "Beautiful") as "Fat'Chance"

Kurt Cruz ("Asian AF", "UCB") as "Pocket Pedia"

"BALLS" is partnering with local and national marine life rescue centers and turtle rehabilitation sanctuaries, to raise funds and awareness towards wildlife conservation.

