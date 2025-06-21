Australian Comedian Reuben Kaye Announced as New Artistic Director of Adelaide Cabaret Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adelaide Festival Centre has announced multi-award-winning Australian comedian, singer, and writer Reuben Kaye will take on the role of Artistic Director for the 2026 Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

During the final weekend of the world’s largest cabaret festival, current Artistic Director Virginia Gay handed over the reins to Reuben Kaye at the sold-out 25th Birthday Party in the Banquet Room.

A familiar face to audiences across the country through his acclaimed performances at major festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, incoming Artistic Director Reuben Kaye has garnered acclaim and a devoted following for his bold, subversive cabaret.

He’s no stranger to Adelaide Cabaret Festival either, having performed in standout shows such as Reuben Kaye: Live and Intimate, The End and enGORGEd, leaving audiences laughing, gasping, and coming back for more. In his new role, Reuben will continue to push boundaries and celebrate bold, brave performance.

Produced and presented by Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide Cabaret Festival has grown from modest beginnings in 2001 to become Australia’s major winter festival and the largest cabaret festival of its kind in the world. The festival has been a platform for shows and performers who have achieved critical acclaim and has featured world-renowned artists including Ms Lisa Fischer, Kristin Chenoweth, Tim Minchin, Eddie Perfect, Idina Menzel, Dita Von Teese and Patti LuPone to name a few.

