Austin Rivers to Make NYC Debut In Benefit Concert For Knit The Rainbow, Inc.

Austin Rivers, founder of Knit the Rainbow, Inc., a nonprofit organization keeping homeless LGBTQ+ youth warm, will make his NYC debut in benefit concert, Austin Rivers: Chase the Rainbow.

Knit the Rainbow (KtR) is a non-profit organization founded by Rivers, whose mission is to collect handmade knit and crochet winter garments from around the country and distribute them to homeless LGBTQ+ youth. 100% of the proceeds from this cabaret will be donated to KtR, helping the organization with storage, transportation, delivery, community outreach programs and supplies, panel discussions, marketing, advertising, and operating costs.

In it's first year, KtR collected over 4,000 garments from volunteers in 29 states and 3 countries, distributing them through 10 partnerships with community-based organizations in NYC including The Ali Forney Center, The Hetrick-Martin Institute, The Brooklyn Community Pride Center, and WANA Community Resource Center.

"I started Knit the Rainbow as a way to help LGBTQ+ youth after hearing the staggering statistics of homelessness in NYC. I couldn't build a shelter, but I could knit! Now I have the opportunity to give fiber artists across the country and world, a hopeful and impactful reason to craft while helping those most vulnerable survive the cold winters of the city."

"As a singer, I get to use my voice to help further the mission of the organization. This concert is a dream that fulfills my love of singing and the love I have for my community."

Austin has been a professional singer for the past 10 years, gracing stages around the country and the world with his powerful vocal skills and energetic performances. Austin Rivers: Chase the Rainbow will take you on a journey through the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag designed by Artist Gilbert Baker in 1978 where he gave meaning to each of the six colors.

Join Austin and his band at Don't Tell Mama NYC on November 14th at 7 pm for a musical interpretation of the pride flag including songs from Stephen Sondheim, Pasek & Paul, Beyoncé, Shania Twain, Marvin Gaye, and more! The concert will also include raffle prizes and a virtual silent auction.

There is a $25.00 cover charge per person with a reservation and a $30.00 cover charge per person without a reservation.

Don't Tell Mama NYC is cash only, requires a 2 drink minimum and proof of vaccination, and has a food menu available. Seating begins at 6:15 pm and the concert runs for approximately 75 minutes.

To RSVP visit: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6356-austin-rivers-chase-the-rainbow-11-14-21