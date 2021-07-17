Audrey Bennett, Kyla Carter, and More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back for a second year with Concert #16 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Sunday, July 18th on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Rising Talent Magazine will be continuing the concerts through the Summer and last monthly concert will be in August 2021.

Some performances will be PRE RECORDED and some performers will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

For the PRE RECORDED videos that talent have sent, that will be posted throughout the day, there will be a Donate Button for The Actors Fund attached to the video posts and the button will be available for 30 days after concert.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

The event will include LIVE performances from:

@Ellie_Rose_Pulsifer (LIVE) (11AM EST)

(Singer)

@KylaDCarter (LIVE) (11:30AM EST)

(Sound Of Music National Tour)

(White Christmas National Tour)

@Official.AlyssaKim (LIVE) (1:15PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@JackieBrubaker (LIVE) (2:30PM EST)

(Singer)

@LilyB6462 (LIVE) (3PM EST)

(Singer)

@DavidSocolar (LIVE) (4:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@AudreyBennettActor (LIVE) (5PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

(Evil CBS)

@JaxonJamesTheOfficial (LIVE) (5:30PM EST)

(Singer)

@TheRealCharlotteIsabel (LIVE) (6PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

Eva Carreon (LIVE) (6:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@CarreonAdventures

Accompanied By

Laura Carreon (Mom)

@Mrs.Carreon

The event will include PRE RECORDED performances from:

(Be sure to watch Rising Talent's Instagram Page for when they are posted.)

@KelseyHConnolly (PRE RECORDED)

(Phantom Broadway)

@ArwenTake3 (PRE RECORDED)

(Frozen National Tour)

@SamiBray (PRE RECORDED)

(School Of Rock National Tour)

(1984 Broadway)

@OfficialCelinaSmith (PRE RECORDED)

(Lion King National Tour)

(Young Dylan)

@LeilaRoseGross (PRE RECORDED)

(Frozen Broadway)

Eva Carreon (PRE RECORDED) *

(Waitress National Tour)

@CarreonAdventures

Accompanied By

Laura Carreon (Mom)

@Mrs.Carreon

@Sienna.Katelyn (PRE RECORDED)

(Singer)

@Zoe_Alanah.Desmier (PRE RECORDED)

(Singer)

@Sway_Bhatia (PRE RECORDED)

(Singer)