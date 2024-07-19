Ashley LaLonde to Present HOMECOMING at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Ashley LaLonde, from the national tour of Hamilton – on Friday, August 2 at 7:00 PM. She will reprise her solo show “Homecoming” with a few exciting additions, following its sold-out debut performance in January, as a benefit for Many Hopes (manyhopes.org), which funds the rescue mission of children currently experiencing slavery in Ghana. 100% of profits will go to this important cause. The show, featuring music director Nolan Bonvouloir (Dear Evan Hansen) and surprise special guests, will include songs from across the spectrum of musical theater, pop, and gospel. A livestream option is also available.

Supporters who can’t attend the concert can donate directly to the rescue mission HERE.

Ashley LaLonde is a professional actor, singer, and dancer based in New York City, her hometown. Most recently, she was seen in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, where she covered all three Schuyler Sisters (Eliza, Angelica, and Peggy/Maria) on the national tour. In addition to Hamilton, Ashley has appeared in several world premiere musicals and plays, including Burn All Night (A.R.T.), The Black Clown (Lincoln Center), Punk Rock Girl (Argyle Theatre), and Blood Work (National Black Theatre). She’s performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Sony Hall, 54 Below, and more. She’s making her TV debut in an upcoming Netflix series. Ashley made history as the first ever Black woman to star in the Hasty Pudding Show at Harvard University, where she graduated early and received her B.A. in Sociology, with a minor in Theater, Dance, and Media, a certificate in Spanish, and an award for Artistic Excellence in Musical Theater. ashley-lalonde.com, Instagram: @ashleylalaa.

Ashley LaLonde will perform “Homecoming: Encore!” on Friday, August 2 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $30-$70. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

