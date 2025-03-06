Ashley Brown and Ryan Silverman Will Bring MY FUNNY VALENTINE to the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway stars Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins, The Beauty and the Beast, Oklahoma) and Ryan Silverman (CHICAGO, Phantom of the Opera, Side Show) will join forces in “My Funny Valentine,” a program of beloved American Songbook standards and Broadway tunes at the Green Room 42.

Traversing popular selections from Frank Sinatra to Mary Poppins to West Side Story, audiences will experience nostalgia, humor, and romance all in one evening. This is one show you won’t want to miss.

Performances will take place March 7-8.

