Ashley Blanchet, Sarah Beth Pfeifer and More to Perform at QUEERING THE CANON at Joe's Pub

Ring of Keys, the only national network of queer women, trans, and gender non-conforming professional artists working on and offstage in musical theatre, has announced the performer lineup for Queering the Canon. To celebrate the Keys' second birthday, this concert will queer the existing Golden Age canon of musical theatre, while highlighting upcoming voices who are currently queering our stages and creating a new canon. Queering the Canon will take place on February 16 at 7pm at Joe's Pub. For more information visit: bit.ly/QueerTheCanon

Queering the Canon will feature performances from Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Papermill's Cinderella), Donnie Cianciotto (Trans Voices Cabaret), Ellie Frances, Sharisse Francisco, Sandy Gooen, Jordan Ho, Vasi Katina, Milo Longenecker, Jacob Michael, Chelsie Nectow, Liz Neitge, Cynthia Nesbit (She Persisted, ATC), Kevin Paley, Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief), Danielle Purdy, Caitlin Lee Reid, Sav Souza, Ariella Serur, and more!

Previously announced songwriters include Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers), Amara Brady, Joanna Burns, Teresa Lotz (Red Emma & the Mad Monk), Anessa Marie (Finding Beautiful), Pearl Rhein, Brin Solomon, and Claire Tran.

Audiences can expect to hear new takes on old songs that turn traditional gender and sexuality norms on their heads, while supporting the visibility of queer and TGNC songwriters. Each Golden Age tune will be presented back-to-back in conversation with brand new songs by Key Members. All proceeds from the event will go directly towards supporting Ring of Keys' mission to kick (ball-change) the closet door open to create a vibrant, diverse musical theatre landscape for the future.

This evening is produced by Hannah Lang and Executive Director Andrea Prestinario. Music direction by Julianne B. Merrill.

Tickets can be purchased at https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2020/q/queering-the-canon-a-benefit-concert-for-ring-of-keys-2nd-birthday/

MORE ABOUT RING OF KEYS

RING OF KEYS is a national arts advocacy organization that promotes the hiring of self-identifying queer women, transgender, and gender non-conforming artists working professionally in the musical theatre industry.

The only national network of its kind, RING OF KEYS elevates its Members ("Keys") through their digital platform, Queering the Stage concert series, and Member Directory, which serves as a hiring resource for organizations and individuals seeking to hire queer women and TGNC artists.

RING OF KEYS provides a visible, supportive community for its Members, with a focus on networking events, a monthly Workshop Series, job-sharing, and monthly meet-ups.

RING OF KEYS collaborates with arts organizations and community partners to mobilize the industry to advance the musical theatre landscape and queer the stage. For more information, including on how to become a "Key" Member, visit www.ringofkeys.org

Queering The Canon: A Benefit Concert for Ring of Keys' 2nd Birthday

February 16, 2020 at 7pm

Joe's Pub at The Public Theater

425 Lafayette Street New York, NY 10003

$25 cover, $12 food/drink minimum

www.publictheater.org





