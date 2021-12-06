Art Lab Presents The Muse Sessions at Birdland Jazz Club in January

Tickets are on sale now for The Muse Sessions, the premiere of a unique concert series about inspiration and the creative process, and the role of the muse in some of the world's most beloved works of art. The Muse Sessions will be presented at Birdland Jazz Club (315 West 44th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue) for one night only on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 8:30pm. Tickets are available now by clicking HERE.



This show is the first installment in a series conceived by producer Meg Fofonoff of Art Lab. Future evenings will focus on the lives and work of individual artists including Marc Chagall, Suzanne Valadon, Pablo Picasso, Auguste Renoir and more. Details on future performances of The Muse Sessions will be announced soon.



The Muse Sessions features some of Broadway's finest talent performing songs about art and artists written by great songwriters from the pop and musical theater worlds. The first performance includes the unforgettable songs of Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Norah Jones, Elvis Costello, Natalie Cole, Stephen Sondheim, Todd Rundgren, Paul McCartney, Rufus Wainwright, and two selections from the Broadway-bound musical Little Dancer, with music and lyrics by Tony Award-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.



The Muse Sessions features Tony Award-nominee Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Tony Award-winner Shuler Hensley (The Music Man), Christiani Pitts (King Kong) and Drama Desk Award-winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels).



Tickets for The Muse Sessions are $35 and can be purchased by calling 212-581-3080 or visiting www.BirdlandJazz.com. There is an additional $20 food or drink minimum per person. Ticket purchase guarantees seating for you and your party. However, seating is offered on a first come first served basis.



In accordance with the most recent NYC Covid-19 guidelines, Birdland Jazz Club requires proof of vaccination at the door in the form of a CDC card, Excelsior passport or a picture of your CDC card with a valid photo ID.