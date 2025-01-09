Antonio Cipriano Joins WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 7 At 54 Below

Antonio Cipriano to join Women of The Wings Volume 7 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm at The Green Room 42.

Antonio Cipraino can be seen in the second season of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” on MAX. He recently appeared in Amazon’s “Harlan Coben’s Shelter” and the Disney+ series “National Treasure.” Previously, Antonio appeared on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre In “Jagged Little Pill” as ‘Phoenix’. He won the 2017 Sutton Foster Ovation Award for Best High School Theater Actor and was a finalist in the 2017 NHSMTA- Jimmy Awards. He’s performed in multiple concerts at Feinstein’s 54 Below, including a solo show in 2018. His TV credits include “God Friended Me” on CBS, “City on a Hill” on SHOWTIME, and “Sex Lives of College Girls” on HBO Max.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers" is the premiere concert series that not only celebrates the work of female musical theatre writers but also showcases music from the musicals and song cycles that they are developing.

Previous cast and creative announcements include Jordan Eagle, Ali Ewoldt, Christine Hand Jones, Carissa Navarra, Nina Osso, Kenady Sean, Julia Segal, Kat Siciliano, and Stephanie Turci. Music direction by Andrea Yohe.

Women of The Wings Volume 7 plays at The Green Room 42 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.