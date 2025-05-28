Anne Fraser Thomas Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT Summer Show At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Anne Fraser Thomas joins Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show will play at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm. Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays at The Green Room 42 on July 26th, 2025 at 7pm.

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Previously announced performers include Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), and Briana Carlson Goodman (Ragtime). Music direction by Emily Cohn.

Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Natasha Hodgson - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending - 12% Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds