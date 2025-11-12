Ann Kittredge to Present YOU SLEIGH ME at Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joy to the World! In celebration of her soon to be released holiday album Ann Kittredge: You Sleigh Me, Ms. Kittredge will appear at Chelsea Table + Stage on Wednesday, December 3rd at 7pm with her Musical Director Christopher Denny (piano), Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), and Rex Benincasa (drums). The evening will be directed by Barry Kleinbort. There is a $20 cover charge ($25 food/beverage minimum.)

Not every song over the holiday needs to have Sleigh Bells (though nice) and choir (also lovely). As usual, Ann expands her vision of celebrating this time of year with a new album, You Sleigh Me, and she’s invited some friends – Brent Barrett, Karen Mason, Jeff Harnar and Paul Rolnick - to help her celebrate because THEY sleigh HER! Each special guest has holiday music recorded and available for your seasonal playlist. There will also be cameos from Randy Klein and Alex Rybeck. Come and enjoy a variety of holiday messages sure to make you walk out with a bit of a lilt in your step and warmth in your heart. "Filled with warmth...life affirming." Bart Greenberg/Cabaret Scenes.

Ann Kittredge You Sleigh Me Track List: