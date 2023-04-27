Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE Benefit

The event will take place at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE Benefit

Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure, benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, will take place at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St).

Conceived by actor, producer, and cancer survivor Rob Morean (CBS' "FBI", Torch Song), Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure features a talented ensemble of Broadway performers and up and coming artists including: Andy Mientus (CW's The Flash, Spring Awakening, Les Miserables), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade, Phantom of the Opera), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, The Lion King), Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen), Nic Rouleau (Partner Track, Book of Mormon), Bradley Gibson (Hercules, Lion King), Sonya Balsara (Aladdin, West Side Story), Jojo Fleites (CW's The Winchester's), Tony D'alielo (Dancin' On Broadway, Hamilton) Joey Contreras, Katerina McCrimmon (The Rose Tattoo) Amanda Lopez, Jarvis Derrell, and Sarah deLima.

Through the magic of music and the arts, we will come together to honor the countless individuals affected by blood cancer - from patients and survivors to caregivers and advocates. Our performers will take you on a journey of inspiration and empowerment, sharing stories of personal triumph and grace in the face of adversity.

Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure will also feature special appearances by Cody Rigsby (Peloton, Dancing with the Stars), Matt Rogers (Fire Island, Las Culturistas), Casey Likes (Back to the Future, Almost Famous), Benton Whitley (Casting Director, Producer), Richie Jackson (Writer, Producer, Manager), Rikki Gimelstob (Casting Director), Michael Judson Berry (Writer, Actor, Moira Rose Impersonator), and JC Gutierrez (Manager), with more to be announced. The event will also feature performances by Brian Swinney, Kelly Plescia, Allie Sandler, Michael Waller, Ian Shain, Emily Fallon, Ari Axelrod, Patrick Martini, Sarah Hodgewood, Tara Forseth, Trevor Bunce, Marcel Werder, Caroline Lellouche, Kimberly Immanuel, Danny Peter Smith, Tuesday Usry, Erin Caine, Calisata Case, Caroline Rose Simpson, Rocky Anicette, Maria Sablich, Andrea Mongil, and Sawyer Evans.

Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure is presented by Rob Morean and Benjamin Leon IV, in association with Allie Sandler, Kelly Plescia and Brian Swinney. The show features direction by Morean, music direction by Matthew Stern, and choreography by Phil Colgan, with design and visuals by Elianna Ayala and Juliana Sampaio.

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online here. 100% of the proceeds will benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Those who cannot attend the event may still make an online, tax-deductible donation here! For more information on Raise Your Voice, please go to www.raiseyourvoicecabaret.com to learn more!


Raise Your Voice - A Cabaret for a Cure 2016 from Jake Nathanson on Vimeo.




MAKE EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May Photo
MAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Make ‘Em Laugh on May 31st, 2023, at 9:30 pm. Join in for a night of humor, silliness, and all-around good times as we celebrate the power of comedy. Featuring original comedy songs, parodies, and impressions, Make ‘Em Laugh will surely leave you rolling on the floor.
MAC Winner Rian Keating Returns with TIME STAMPS Photo
MAC Winner Rian Keating Returns with TIME STAMPS
Reknowned cabaret storyteller Rian Keating will return to the stage of the Episcopal Actors’ Guild Hall on May 25th to perform his 2022 MAC Award-winning Time Stamps:  Life Fragments in Story and Song to benefit the charitable programs of the EAG and NYC’s professional performing artists in need.
Lisa Vroman to Present ON INGENUE... INGE-NOT-SO-NEW! at The Green Room 42 in May Photo
Lisa Vroman to Present ON INGENUE... INGE-NOT-SO-NEW! at The Green Room 42 in May
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present internationally acclaimed soprano Lisa Vroman in “On Ingénue... Ingé-not-so-new!” on Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29, both at 7:00 PM.
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With ARKAI at 54 below Photo
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With ARKAI at 54 below
54 BELOW will welcome electroacoustic violin/cello duo ARKAI for an unforgettable musical journey on May 11 at 9:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Adam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 BelowAdam Pascal To Bring New Solo Show To 54 Below
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will welcome back Rent star Adam Pascal in his new solo show from August 30 – September 2 at 7:00pm.
Birdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANOBirdland Presents the Return of Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman and Peter Cincotti in THREE FRIENDS – ONE PIANO
April 27, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present a special musical evening with three great musical talents Victoria Shaw, Jim Brickman, and Peter Cincotti, in the return of “Three Friends – One Piano” on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 PM.
Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson in concert on May 9. Direct from Adelaide, South Australia and only a month ahead of them sharing the stage in the South Australian premiere of tick, tick… BOOM!, Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson team up for their 54 Below and New York City debut. 
Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE BenefitAndy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE Benefit
April 27, 2023

Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure, benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, will take place at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St).
MAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in MayMAKE 'EM LAUGH Comes to 54 Below in May
April 27, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Make ‘Em Laugh on May 31st, 2023, at 9:30 pm. Join in for a night of humor, silliness, and all-around good times as we celebrate the power of comedy. Featuring original comedy songs, parodies, and impressions, Make ‘Em Laugh will surely leave you rolling on the floor.
share