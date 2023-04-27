Andy Mientus, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Will Roland, Jelani Remy, and More Will Perform in RAISE YOUR VOICE Benefit

Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure, benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, will take place at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway at 95th St).

Conceived by actor, producer, and cancer survivor Rob Morean (CBS' "FBI", Torch Song), Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure features a talented ensemble of Broadway performers and up and coming artists including: Andy Mientus (CW's The Flash, Spring Awakening, Les Miserables), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade, Phantom of the Opera), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, The Lion King), Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen), Nic Rouleau (Partner Track, Book of Mormon), Bradley Gibson (Hercules, Lion King), Sonya Balsara (Aladdin, West Side Story), Jojo Fleites (CW's The Winchester's), Tony D'alielo (Dancin' On Broadway, Hamilton) Joey Contreras, Katerina McCrimmon (The Rose Tattoo) Amanda Lopez, Jarvis Derrell, and Sarah deLima.

Through the magic of music and the arts, we will come together to honor the countless individuals affected by blood cancer - from patients and survivors to caregivers and advocates. Our performers will take you on a journey of inspiration and empowerment, sharing stories of personal triumph and grace in the face of adversity.

Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure will also feature special appearances by Cody Rigsby (Peloton, Dancing with the Stars), Matt Rogers (Fire Island, Las Culturistas), Casey Likes (Back to the Future, Almost Famous), Benton Whitley (Casting Director, Producer), Richie Jackson (Writer, Producer, Manager), Rikki Gimelstob (Casting Director), Michael Judson Berry (Writer, Actor, Moira Rose Impersonator), and JC Gutierrez (Manager), with more to be announced. The event will also feature performances by Brian Swinney, Kelly Plescia, Allie Sandler, Michael Waller, Ian Shain, Emily Fallon, Ari Axelrod, Patrick Martini, Sarah Hodgewood, Tara Forseth, Trevor Bunce, Marcel Werder, Caroline Lellouche, Kimberly Immanuel, Danny Peter Smith, Tuesday Usry, Erin Caine, Calisata Case, Caroline Rose Simpson, Rocky Anicette, Maria Sablich, Andrea Mongil, and Sawyer Evans.

Raise Your Voice: A Cabaret for a Cure is presented by Rob Morean and Benjamin Leon IV, in association with Allie Sandler, Kelly Plescia and Brian Swinney. The show features direction by Morean, music direction by Matthew Stern, and choreography by Phil Colgan, with design and visuals by Elianna Ayala and Juliana Sampaio.

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online here. 100% of the proceeds will benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Those who cannot attend the event may still make an online, tax-deductible donation here! For more information on Raise Your Voice, please go to www.raiseyourvoicecabaret.com to learn more!





Raise Your Voice - A Cabaret for a Cure 2016 from Jake Nathanson on Vimeo.