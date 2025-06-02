Andrea McArdle Will Return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrea McArdle will return Live At The Beechman for two nights only this week. Performances will take place June 4-5 and will also be livestreamed.

A celebrated icon of the American musical theater, Andrea McArdle became a household name at just 13 years old when she originated the role of Annie on Broadway, earning a Tony Award nomination and captivating audiences with her powerhouse voice. Over the decades, she has starred in numerous Broadway and national touring productions including Starlight Express, Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Jerry’s Girls, and State Fair, and has made countless appearances on television and in concert halls around the world.

Join her for an unforgettable evening of song and storytelling. Audiences can expect a night filled with classic Broadway show tunes, '70s throwbacks, personal reflections on Annie, tributes to Laurie Beechman, and behind-the-scenes tales of working alongside legends such as Liberace, Carol Channing,and Leslie Uggams and rubbing elbows with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and more.

This limited engagement offers an extraordinary chance to experience Broadway royalty in one of New York City’s most historic and intimate cabaret spaces — now newly reimagined by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell.

