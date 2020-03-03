Analisa Bell Returns To Don't Tell Mama This Sunday

Australian cabaret artist Analisa Bell will be reprising her most recent cabaret, "My Island Home: A New York City Serenade" at Don't Tell Mama this Sunday, March 8 at 7pm.

Bell is celebrating her five year New-York-i-versary with the show, which features an eclectic mix of originals by Bell, as well as existing material from the likes of Taylor Swift to Sondheim.

Since moving to the isle of Manhattan from her native island home, Bell has performed in over a dozen solo and collaborative cabaret shows at venues such as Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, The Triad Theater, Feinstein's/54 Below and the former Metropolitan Room. She was born and raised in the most isolated city in the world - Perth, Western Australia - and moved to New York at the end of 2014 with the encouragement of her mentor, Tony Award winner, Faith Prince. The two met when Bell attended the International Cabaret Conference at Yale in 2012, and Bell credits Ms. Prince as having helped her carve out this "love letter to New York with a dash of Aussie 'Perthonality!'"

Venue: Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York. Sunday, March 8, 7pm (doors open 6:15pm). Reservations: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/5982-analisa-bell





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You