Amy Spanger, Gerard Canonico & More to Celebrate Valentine's Day at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present A Broadway Valentine's Day on February 14, 2022 at 7:00 and 9:45pm.

Romance is in the air, and that means Valentine's Day is just around the corner! Come celebrate Valentine's Day at Feinstein's/54 Below, with A Broadway Valentine's Day. The evening will boast some of Broadway's favorite lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories, coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs. Whether a dating or married couple, or simply a hopeless romantic, the night promises to be an unforgettable affair!

The special concerts will feature Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill, Spring Awakening) and Devon Meddock (The Imbible), Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not, In Pieces) and Brian Russell Carey (Red Roses, Green Gold), Charlie Franklin (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon) and DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd),David A. Gregory (ABC's "One Life To Live") and Jennifer Noble (King Kong, Ghost), Laurel Harris (Wicked, Jagged Little Pill) and Rob Marnell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Peter LaPrade (The Lighting Thief, This Ain't No Disco) and Ian Fairlee (The Underclassman), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Michael Damian Fasano (Jersey Boys), Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages, Jersey Boys) and Matthew Scott (An American in Paris, Sondheim on Sondheim), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Indecent) and Alec Silver (A Midsummer Night's Dream)-7PM ONLY, Amy Spanger (Rock of Ages, Chicago) and Brian Shepard (Something Rotten!, My Fair Lady), Emerson Steele (Violet) and Matt Gumley (Elf, The Addams Family) and Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked) and Benny Elledge (Waitress).

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

A Broadway Valentine's Day plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, February 14th at 7:00pm and 9:45pm. There is a $45-$95 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.