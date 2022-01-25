Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SIX the Musical
Alternates of SIX to Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below in THE FOUR ALT WIVES OF KING HENRY VIII

Join these four queens for an evening of jaw-dropping vocals on the music of legendary pop and R&B queens from throughout historemix.

Jan. 25, 2022  
Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke all made their Broadway debuts as members of the original company of Broadway's hit musical Six. Now, the four alternate queens are LIVE at Feinstein's/54 Below for THE FOUR ALT WIVES OF KING HENRY VIII.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022, join these four queens for an evening of jaw-dropping vocals on the music of legendary pop and R&B queens from throughout historemix. You loved them in Six, and now you can sing along to your favourite queen's songs in Broadway's Living Room!

The one-night-only event is music directed by Emily Marshall (Be More Chill) with arrangements by Marshall, Macy Schmidt (Tina), and Jim Hogan (T.3). The evening is produced by Jared Trudeau and Benjamin Nissen and will be presented live at Feinstein's/54 Below as well as streamed online through BroadwayWorld Events. This concert will not feature any songs from the musical Six.

THE FOUR ALT WIVES OF KING HENRY VIII will be presented on February 23rd, 2022 for one performance only - at 9:45PM. Tickets start at $25 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: https://54below.com/events/the-four-alt-wives-of-king-henry-viii/.


