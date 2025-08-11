Alpher and Litt to Bring RELATIVELY SINGING! to Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Husband-and-wife songwriting and cabaret duo David Alpher (composer/pianist) and Jennie Litt (lyricist/singer) will join forces with their teenage daughter Mirabelle in a family cabaret about growing up, letting go, and holding tight. "Relatively Singing!" will have three performances in the Brick Room at Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, August 30, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, September 7, at 3:30 p.m.; and Saturday, September 13, at 7 p.m.

Mirabelle Alpher, a senior at NYC's Special Music School High School majoring in vocal performance, has been immersed in the art of cabaret since the age of 9, when she took her first cabaret workshop taught by her parents at SummerKeys in Lubec, Maine.

"Relatively Singing!" is a love letter from mother to daughter, and a retrospective of Jennie and Mirabelle's relationship from womb to Zoom (the only way they'll be able to see each other once Mirabelle goes off to college!).

More than a few times, Alpher & Litt have found their songwriting inspiration in Mirabelle, and "Relatively Singing!" includes two Mirabelle-specific Alpher & Litt originals-the MAC Award-nominated "A Prime Little Number," in the grand tradition of math comedy, and the pregnancy song "Hello In There," which spent 34 years in gestation.

The show also includes hot takes on songs by Bacharach & David, Dave Frishberg, Kander & Ebb, Stephen Schwartz, Stephen Sondheim, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Join the Alpher-Litt family on a journey both anecdotal and mythic, as mother and daughter explore their changing roles in the universal drama-and comedy!-of growing up.

Arranger and musical director: David Alpher. Cover is $20, ($15 MAC). Club minimum of $20 must include 2 drinks.