Alice Ripley, Claybourne Elder & Bryce Pinkham, and More Feature at 54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Shoshana Bean, AUGUST 24-31 & SEPTEMBER 3 AT 7:00PM

Shoshana Bean, star of Wicked, City Center's Songs for a New World, and the most recent Jenna in Broadway's Waitress, makes her long anticipated Feinstein's/54 Below debut. Expect an all-new and, in a rare turn of events, all-BROADWAY, show for this residency. Shoshana will sing from roles she's played, roles she wants to play, roles she'll never play, and maybe even take some requests! This is sure to be an evening you won't want to miss!

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless i??lms and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very i??rst replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

Music direction by James Sampliner.

$85-$105 cover charge. $120-$130 VIP Seating. $150-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Mauricio Martinez FT. Laura Osnes & Barrie Kealoha, AUGUST 26 AT 7:00PM

After starring on Broadway as Emilio Estefan and headlining the 1st National Tour of On Your Feet! for a year, Mauricio Martinez, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television (currently starring in NBC Universo's "El Vato" on Netflix), returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after his sold out debut last year with his solo concert De México To Broadway, where he takes the audience on a musical journey of his life & multifaceted career...and his "love affair" with New York.

This bold crossover talent, who made his sizzling Broadway debut 2 years ago, is a household name in Mexico & Latin America and has starred as the leading man in the Mexican productions of the Broadway musicals Beauty & The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and in plays like A View From The Bridge and more. Martinez sings music from such shows, and makes them his own.

Having also recorded 2 Latin Pop albums, which are available on iTunes & Spotify worldwide, Mauricio also gets personal and shares intimate memories that have shaped him into the man he is today.

Musical Director: Jaime Lozano

Special Guests: Two-time Tony Award® nominee Laura Osnes (Rodger's & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bonnie & Clyde) and Barrie Kealoha (Crazy in Love, Carmen la Cubana).

$50-$60 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY DADDIES: A CELEBRATION OF BROADWAY DADS FT. Claybourne Elder, Bryce Pinkham, AND MORE!, AUGUST 26 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway dads Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park with George, Bonnie and Clyde) and Eric Rosen (I Am My Own Wife) as they host Broadway Daddies: A Celebration of Broadway Dads at Feinstein's/54 Below. Broadway's brightest, who also happen to be dads, will share stories and sing songs. So bring a few of your best dad jokes, and head on over for a night not to be missed!

The evening will feature songs and stories from Broadway's hit shows and beloved performers, who happen to be fathers: Tony® nominee Bryce Pinkham (Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder), Ben Thompson (Waitress), Michael Williams (My Fair Lady), Cleve Asbury (How to Succeed...), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day, "Mozart in the Jungle"), Andrew Kober (Beautiful), Kevin Massey (Memphis), Paul Oakley Stovall (Hamilton, Rent), Jack Noseworthy (Sweet Smell of Success, A Chorus Line), Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman, Violet) and Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera) and other special guests and "daddies."

Rodney Bush is the evening's music director, and Rosen will direct.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle!, AUGUST 27 AT 9:30PM

Feinstein's/54 Below announces the new series Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle! Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Tuesday, August 27: Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jonathan Reid Gealt (Forward, Thirteen Stories Down).

$15 cover charge. $30 premium seating. 2 item food & beverage minimum.

MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS: CELEBRATING THE MASTERPIECES OF SIR Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, AND Sir Paul McCartney, AUGUST 28 AT 7:00PM

Spot-On Entertainment proudly presents a thrilling musical celebration of three of Britain's legendary songwriters.

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney are not only knights - they also happen to be three of the most successful songwriters of all time with careers that span decades. Music of the Knights® honors their lasting musical influence with songs like "Memory," "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Circle of Life," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Your Song," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," "Yesterday," "Hey Jude," and many more!

Produced and hosted by Scott Coulter

John Boswell (Piano/Vocals)

Matt Scharfglass (Bass)

Danny Mallon (Drums)

Featuring: Carole J. Bufford (You Don't Own Me), Scott Coulter, Natalie Douglas (The People Vs Mona, MAC Award Winner), Jessica Hendy (Cats, Aida), Blaine Krauss (Kinky Boots, The Cher Show), Fay Ann Lee (Miss Saigon), Lorinda Lisitza (Triumphant Baby), Kelli Rabke (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Justin Talkington (Turn the Beat Around) and Brian Wilson (Cats, The King: The Music of Elvis).

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Ed SHeeran, AUGUST 28 AT 9:30PM

Ed SHeeran WILL NOT BE PERFORMING IN THIS CONCERT.

With a guitar and a loop pedal, his music has been transforming. From playing bars in London to selling out Arenas around the world, award winning artist Ed SHeeran has captured so many hearts with his voice and songs. Travel from NYC, to London, to Galway with us while your Broadway favorites perform the best of Ed at Feinstein's/54 Below. From Plus to Multiply to Divide, this will be a night to remember.

Musical Direction by Keiji Ishiguri

Associate Produced by Carrie King and Carly Heitner

Produced by Molly Heller

Featuring: Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound Of Music), Jake Levy (Superhero), Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho, Wicked National Tour), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Joseph Allen (54 Sings Lady Gaga), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Cameron Anika Hill (Dear Evan Hansen), Tyler Conroy (54 Sings Taylor Swift, Tyler Conroy and His Broadway Baes), Morgan Reilly (singer-songwriter/recording artist), Giovanni Beatty (54 Sings Bring It On The Musical), Fernell Hogan (The Prom), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Jenna Najjar (The Three Musketeers), Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), Lindsey Brett Carothers (Bring It On, The Flamingo Kid), Adrian Bumpas (Savage: The Musical), Graham Hancock (54 Sings Alanis Morissette), Casie Maghran (54 Sings Bring It On) and Aaron Penzel.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Alice Ripley: THE @RIPLEYTHEBAND SHOW, AUGUST 29-30 AT 9:30PM

Tony Award® winner and songwriter Alice Ripley, the multi-talented star of Broadway's Next to Normal, Sunset Boulevard, The Who's Tommy, Side Show, and The Rocky Horror Show, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Alice Ripley (@ripleytheband) shares the stage with original RIPLEY band members Christopher Schelling (piano), Kevin Kuhn (guitar), and its newest member, Next to Normal castmate and Tony® nominee Jennifer Damiano (Deathless, American Psycho). Get ready for an evening of Ms. Ripley's original songs and stories you won't want to miss!

$40-$50 cover charge. $80-$85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, AUGUST 31 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featuring on August 31: Tiffany Tatreu (Ride the Cyclone), Christopher Brian (Broadway's Rising Stars), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Marcus Lovett (The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Les Misérables), Cathryn Lovett (Frank Sinatra: The Second Century), Stephanie Bacastow (Town Hall's Broadway's Rising Stars), Ben Jones (International Symphony Star!) and more stars to be announced!

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

