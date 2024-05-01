Photos: See Highlights of Susie Mosher and John Boswell's CASHINO at Birdland

The LA and NYC cult hit returns to its roots this summer at Birdland with three more shows in May, June and July
Last night, on Tuesday April 30th at 8:30 pm, Susie Mosher (“Hairspray” and host of Birdland’s “The Lineup”) and recording artist John Boswell brought Cashino back to Birdland. The April 30th show was the first installation in this four-part series. Each Cashino starts with a different short film about the lives of the two legendary singers as they embark on a quest to become internet entrepreneurs in the early 2000's, followed by a high energy and emotionally charged live set. Known for seamlessly blending 80’s pop/rock with classic show tunes, CASHINO medleys include: “The Queen & I,” “Midler On The Roof,” “Chicago” and “The Prince & The Poppins.”
See highlights from the first night below taken by photographer Conor Weiss. Cashino continues with shows on May 28, June 25 and July 30, all at 8:30 pm. Tickets are available on Birdland's website.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher and John Boswell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
John Boswell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher and John Boswell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher and John Boswell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
John Boswell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher and John Boswell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher and John Boswell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher and John Boswell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher and John Boswell. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
