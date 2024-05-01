Photos: See Highlights of Susie Mosher and John Boswell's CASHINO at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, on Tuesday April 30th at 8:30 pm, Susie Mosher (“Hairspray” and host of Birdland’s “The Lineup”) and recording artist John Boswell brought Cashino back to Birdland. The April 30th show was the first installation in this four-part series. Each Cashino starts with a different short film about the lives of the two legendary singers as they embark on a quest to become internet entrepreneurs in the early 2000's, followed by a high energy and emotionally charged live set. Known for seamlessly blending 80’s pop/rock with classic show tunes, CASHINO medleys include: “The Queen & I,” “Midler On The Roof,” “Chicago” and “The Prince & The Poppins.”

See highlights from the first night below taken by photographer Conor Weiss. Cashino continues with shows on May 28, June 25 and July 30, all at 8:30 pm. Tickets are available on Birdland's website.

