54 BELOW SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR (LEG 2) Set For This Month

54 Below will present Landry Champlin, Cara Rose DiPietro, Gabbi Mack, & MORE in 54 Sings Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Leg 2) on May 19th at 9:30pm, with a livestream option at 9:45pm ET. After a sold out show last July, we're BACK with even more mashups and classic Taylor Swift hits alike.

WELCOME TO THE SECOND LEG OF THE ERAS TOUR. You know the drill: if you didn't get tickets to the US leg… going overseas is probably also out of the question, SO this is your (second) chance to celebrate the artist who so many call “the music industry.” Join us for yet another “Enchanted” evening where we will whisk you through her platinum hits, fan favorites, and even some From The Vault. We might even tap into our inner “Mastermind” and switch some of your fave tunes up. You've got a “Blank Space” on May 19th and we'll write your name. Produced and directed by Kate Coffey, with music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance.

Some reviews of 54 Sings The Eras Tour from our patrons:

Featuring Sami Blake, Julia Bogdanoff, Gabrielle Browdy, Landry Champlin, Rachel Croom, Cara Rose DiPietro, Lauren Echausse, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Ashlyn Frost, Peyton Ávila Herzog, Jessica Hill, Emma Joanis, Anabelle June, Gabbi Mack, Mary Caroline Owens, Haley Seda, Sarah Isola, Claire Valdez, Alison Van Dam, Carly Wheeler, and Eden Witvoet.

54 Sings Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Leg 2) features up-and-coming performers who are the perfect mix between musical theater performers and Swiftie stans. Including 54 Below favorites such as Cara Rose DiPietro, Kate Coffey, and Kaileigh Fiorillo as well as several newcomers positioned to BLOW you all away. With music direction from 54 regular Canaan J. Harris, you are in for a night full of “Bejeweled” arrangements of Ms. Swift's cavernous discography.

54 Sings Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Leg 2) plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 19th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) – $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees)Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

