Alice Dan to Present SMOOTH OPERATOR: A Tribute to Sade at 54 Below

The performance will take place on September 19, 2025 at 9:30pm.

Sep. 11, 2025
Alice Dan to Present SMOOTH OPERATOR: A Tribute to Sade at 54 Below Image
54 BELOW will present Alice Dan in Smooth Operator: A Tribute to Sade on September 19, 2025 at 9:30pm. Since their 1984 debut Diamond Life, soul and jazz icons Sade have captivated listeners with their multi-genre, immediately recognizable sound. Lead singer Sade Adu has led the band from their 1986 Grammy for Best New Artist to 2024’s single “Young Lion,” released in honor of her son, Izaak.

Cabaret performer Alice Dan (The Triad, The Green Room 42, The Bitter End) pays tribute to this inimitable sound in her 54 Below debut, recreating the original orchestrations in a wide-ranging set covering over three decades of Sade music including “Smooth Operator,” “Kiss of Life,” and “Like a Tattoo.” She will be joined by her music director Ryan McCurdy (Broadway Cares) on keys, Geoff Burke (Harry Connick, Jr.) on sax, Max Wagner (Hell’s Kitchen) on guitar, and a full band featuring emerging voices from the Broadway and cabaret scenes.

Alice Dan in Smooth Operator: A Tribute to Sade plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 19, 2025 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees.) Premiums are $79 (includes $9 in fees).




