Ali Ewoldt to Join WOMEN OF THE WINGS at The Green Room 42

Ali Ewoldt will join Women of The Wings Volume 7 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm at The Green Room 42.

Ali Ewoldt has appeared as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Cosette in Les Miserables (Broadway, National Tour), in The King and I (Lincoln Center, Lyric Opera of Chicago), and as Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway). Regionally, she has played Amalia in She Loves Me (Signature Theatre, Helen Hayes nomination), Yook Mei in Gold Mountain (Utah Shakes), Rose in The Secret Garden (CTG; FITC concert with Rebecca), Philia in A Funny Thing…(The Muny), Fan/Mrs. Bonds in A Christmas Carol (McCarter Theatre), and Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (Sacramento Music Circus). Concert/symphony work includes: Alice Tully Hall, The Town Hall, NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, APO, Houston Symphony, Kaohsiung Symphony and The Boston Pops. TV/Film credits include "The Michael J. Fox Show," Yield, and the short films Mia and The Cactus. Ali has a BA in psychology from Yale University and is a proud Filipina American. @aliewoldt

Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers" is the premiere concert series that not only celebrates the work of female musical theatre writers but also showcases music from the musicals and song cycles that they are developing.

Previous cast and creative announcements include Jordan Eagle, Christine Hand Jones, Carissa Navarra, Nina Osso, Kenady Sean, Julia Segal, and Kat Siciliano. Music direction by Andrea Yohe.

Women of The Wings Volume 7 plays at The Green Room 42 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for “Best Cabaret Show 2023” (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.



