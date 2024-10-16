Alexis Cole to Present I'LL TAKE NEW YORK at HFC Underground

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



3 at Hunt and Fish Club will present jazz vocalist and pianist Alexis Cole, prolific recording artist and teacher to stars like Samara Joy and Anaïs Reno, who makes her Hunt and Fish debut in I'll Take New York: Great Songs of a Great City. Alexis and her trio celebrate NYC's pulse and history through famous and obscure music. Fresh takes on classics like Rodgers & Hart's "Manhattan," Sinatra's "New York, New York," and Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind," and less familiar songs that shine a light on different corners of Gotham. It's a sonic tour of the spices of life in the big city that never sleeps.

Alongside Alexis are NYC jazz and cabaret scene fixtures and longtime collaborators John DiMartino on piano, Tony Depaolis on bass, and Kenny Hassler on drums. Take advantage of this chance to raise a glass to our fair city.

MORE ABOUT Alexis Cole

Alexis Cole has been compared to classic jazz singers such as Sarah Vaughan and Anita O'Day. A Top Winner of the Jazz mobile Vocal Competition judged by jazz icons TS Monk, Catherine Russell, Grady Tate, and Dr. Billy Taylor, 3rd prize winner in the Montreux Jazz Vocal Competition, and a finalist in the Sarah Vaughan Competition, Alexis has a dozen albums to her credit on Motéma, Chesky, Venus Records and Zoho. She has recorded with artists like Fred Hersch, Bucky Pizzarelli, and Don Braden. She's been a soloist with the Boston Pops and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and has headlined at US and Asian clubs.

As an educator, Alexis was the head of vocal jazz at the conservatory at SUNY Purchase and counts Grammy Winning Samara Joy and rising star Anaïs Reno as her students. She is the founder and director of JazzVoice.com, an online educational community featuring singing classes, professional development sessions, and private lessons from renowned jazz vocalists and educators. She is a co-founder of the Virginia Beach Vocal Jazz Summit. Her most recent release, "Jazz Republic: Taiwan, The United States and the Freedom of Swing," features original arrangements for big band and orchestra, performed by Alexis with the Taipei Jazz Orchestra. Alexis' latest endeavor is MusicAuditions.com, a website to connect musicians to employers.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for à la carte dining. All performances start at 8:15 p.m. Admission is $50 per person. (Includes all taxes, fees, and service charges.) ($45 Food and Beverage Minimum (Tax and Gratuity not included.)) Book your reservation at hfcnyc.com/experiences or call 347-625-1220.

