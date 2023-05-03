Alexandra Bellhaven's New Musical DIARY OF A PAYPHONE To Be Presented At 54 Below, May 7

“Diary of a Payphone” is an exploration into the intimate conversations people have in moments of love, grief, and hope.

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Alexandra Bellhaven's debut song cycle "Diary of a Payphone," on Sunday, May 7, 2023. This song cycle features eleven strangers and the calls they make at their local payphone. "Diary of a Payphone" is an exploration into the intimate conversations people have in moments of love, grief, and hope and what resolution may wait for them at the end of the tone.

This performance features a cast of Boston Conservatory and Berklee College of Music students and alumni. Music Directed by Raban Brunner. Featuring performances by Kennen Butler, Jaiden Jones, Maggie Mackenzie, Kindred Moore, Anthony Paredes, Talie Rau, Dori Rich, Isabelle Rose Moore, Keegan Sells, Lexi Weakley, and Maggie Misniewski.

Alexandra Bellhaven's "Diary of a Payphone" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, May 7. There is a $25-35 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Alexandra Bellhaven is a multi-media composer, and lyricist. Through her work she highlights everyday moments; shedding light on the beauty of the simplicities in life. Using her background in classical composition, film-scoring, and atonal music, she creates a new outlook on what Musical Theater can be. Currently, she is preparing to debut her original song cycle, Diary of a Payphone. When not composing, Ally can be found with her head inside a fantasy book, or watching a film with friends.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at

54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.




