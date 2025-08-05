Additional Performance Added For Jennifer Bassey At 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, 54 Below has announced an additional performance of Emmy Award winner Jennifer Bassey's “From Sexy Soaps to Classy Cabaret”. Originally scheduled as a one night event, on Wednesday, October 15th, there will now also be a performance on October 14th at 7pm.

Jennifer Bassey's many honors include an Emmy Award for the series Anacostia, a 2024 Independent Series Award (ISA Award) for the Amazon series Kombucha Cure, and two Soap Opera Digest Awards: as Best Scene Stealer and with David Canary as “Most Favorite Couple”. After making her cabaret debut as Grushinskaya in last year's critically acclaimed Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert Honoring Tommy Tune's 85th Birthday, she returns to 54 Below in her first solo show. From stage to TV and films, she'll share memories of her often hysterical, sometimes heartbreaking, and frequently scandalous life, including a touching musical tribute to her late husband, Tony Award winning writer and producer Luther Davis

(Grand Hotel, Kismet, Timbuktu, “Lady in a Cage”), in this autobiographical romp featuring musical direction and arrangements by Ian Herman.

Jennifer Bassey is best known to legions of Soap Opera fans as the alcoholic-nymphomaniac Marian Colby on ABC's "All My Children," a role she played for thirty years. She was one of the first ever Playboy Bunnies in her native Chicago and graduated with honors from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London (RADA), before beginning her acting career on Broadway. Under her birthname Joan Bassie, she starred in Noël Coward's Tonight at 8:30, Moliere's The Imaginary Invalid, and Eugene O'Neil's A Touch of the Poet for The American National Theatre and Academy, the original Royal Shakespeare Company Production of Harold Pinter's The Homecoming, Joe Orton's Loot, Not Now Darling, opposite Norman Wisdom, directed by the legendary George Abbott, The Jockey Club Stakes directed by Cyril Richard, In Praise of Love opposite Rex Harrison, and Neil Simon's California Suite. Off-Broadway she has starred as Katherine in The Taming of the Shrew at the Roundabout Theater, Wendy Wasserstein's Isn't It Romantic?, Moliere's Tartuffe, regionally as Lady Macbeth in Macbeth at The Stratford Theatre, Love Letters, with Ken Kercheval, and with Fred Willard, Robert Klein, and David Steinberg, as a member of Chicago's The Second.

Miss Bassey has 43 TV series to her credit, including “30 Rock” (her iconic “Spring in New York” cameo was recently spoofed on Tik-Tok by UK drag queen Juno Birch), “Matlock”, “Falcon Crest”, “Murphy Brown”, “Matlock”, “L.A. Law”, “Grey's Anatomy”, and “Law & Order”. Her 22 films include “Dunston Checks In” (in which she received an org*smic massage from the title character, “27 Dresses”, “The Bonfire at the Vanities”, and “Twogether” directed, costarring with and directed by Nick Cassavetes. She appears with Mary Louise Parker in the film “Omni Loop” (2024), now streaming on Amazon Prime and Hulu, and is currently filming the new soap opera “Heart Notes”.

Cover charges are $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) to $62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $79 (includes $9 in fees) to $101 (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.