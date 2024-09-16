Adam Gwon, Kaitlin Hopkins & More to Take Part in Benefit Concert at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Johnny Mercer Foundation will present a concert on December 12th at 9:30pm to benefit the second annual JMF Young Songwriters Intensive. The concert will be hosted by the program's Artistic Director and Broadway veteran Kaitlin Hopkins, alongside award-winning songwriters Rona Siddiqui and Adam Gwon, Proceeds will enhance JMF's valuable free program. The Green Room 42 Concert will feature the selected 2024 songwriters: Jonah Broscow, Paola Cruz, Peyton Herzog, Zhengchun "Dewey" Huang, Chloe Meinershagen, Makena Metz, Nina Osso, Bryce Palmer, Alyssa Payne, and Eden Witvoet.

The concert hosts: Siddiqui, a Grammy-nominated composer/lyricist with work being developed at Playwright Horizons; Gwon, an award-winning composer/lyricist whose musicals have been produced on six continents and in more than half a dozen languages; and award-winning actress, director and educator, Hopkins will once again develop the 2025 JMF Young Songwriters Intensive curriculum. This unique program was designed to fit the specific needs and musical voice of each young songwriter (ages 14-20) and includes tutorials, master classes, workshops, writing time, as well as a final public showcase at Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney, Maine.

For tickets visit: The Green Room 42

For more information on the intensive visit: Johnny Mercer Foundation Young Songwriters Intensive

