Actor Therapy Spotlights SPRING AWAKENING At 54 Below

ACTOR THERAPY is back at Feinstein's/54 Below- but with a twist! This time, they're singing the beloved score of Duncan Sheik & Steven Sater's rock musical SPRING AWAKENING. Directed by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) & ACTOR THERAPY's Director of Events Mathieu Whitman, the show will feature 35 fabulous ACTOR THERAPY students performing alongside a 4-piece band.

Tickets at 54below.com/events/actor-therapy-presents-spring-awakening-in-concert/

"ACTOR THERAPY sings Spring Awakening in Concert" features Monique Abry, Matt Beary, Paige Michelle Berkovitz, Mariel Blatt, Anika Buchanan, Ethan Carlson, Ari Conte, Christa Cornay, Nicole DeLuca (ABC's Quantico), Reese Sebastian Diaz (2018 Jimmy Awards), Mary Hannah Dober, Emily Durand, Ian Fairlee (The Boys from Syracuse), Meghan Fitton, Alina Fontanilla, Sara Glancy, Nicole Goodreau, Erin Herrick, Jody Hinkley, Joe Hornberger, Courtney Kofoed, Miranda Luze, Jesse Miller, Noa Miranda, Alex Monge (Mexico City's Les Miserables), Kim Onah, Erin Rice, Jacob Rienstra, Nathan David Smith, Gerry Vega, Donté Wilder, Jordan Yampolsky, Lera Zamaraeva, Nicole Zelka, and Kimmy Zerega.

Directed by Ryan Scott Oliver & Mathieu Whitman; Musical Direction by Matthew Lowy (A Chorus Line tour) with Matthew Lowy (Piano), Nick Brenock (Guitar), Ansel Isaac Cohen (Cello), & Noah Hadland (Percussion).

Created by Tony Award-winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (2018 Tony Award Winner, Drama Desk Award Winner, and Outer Critics' Circle Award Winner for her role as Carrie Pipperidge in the 2018 revival of Carousel; Significant Other, Wicked) & award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (Three Points of Contact; 35mm; We Foxes; Jasper in Deadland; Darling) ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. www.actortherapynyc.com

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, offers an unforgettable New York nightlife experience, combining performances by Broadway's best with world class dining in an elegant setting. Steps from Times Square, the club is known as Broadway's living room, a home away from home for Broadway professionals and audiences alike. With pre-theatre dinner offered nightly from 5pm, Feinstein's/54 Below has set a new culinary standard for New York City entertainment venues.

www.54below.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You