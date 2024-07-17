APRIL BY APRIL VARNER to be Presented at 54 Below in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present April Varner in April by April Varner on August 15th, 2024 at

9:30pm.

April Varner, curly redhead and award-winning jazz vocalist, makes her 54 Below debut. April by April Varner,

her debut album, pays homage to her name, consisting exclusively of songs that contain the word “April.”

Produced by Grammy nominated drummer, educator, and producer, Ulysses Owens Jr., the idea behind Ms.

Varner’s album is tongue-in-cheek, but it spans across styles and textures. This record shows her breadth of

influence, and is matched by a real depth of feeling, discipline, vocal prowess, and active listening. On April by April Varner– a letter to herself, perhaps- she shows us just how much she believes in this music.

Joined by Caelan Cardello on piano (2023 Finalist, American Pianist Association Competition, Arranger for “April by April Varner”), Stanley Ruvinov on bass, and Ahmad Johnson on drums.

April Varner in April by April Varner plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 15th, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT APRIL VARNER:

Award Winning NYC-based jazz vocalist and composer, April Varner, has often been described as a “direct,

authentic singer…,” demonstrating “vocal dynamism… authentic jazz phrasing…electrifying numbers…,” and

possessing a “profound command of deep scat and vocalese…” (Marilyn Lester, The New York City Jazz

Record).

Recognizable by her curly red hair and voice of an “old soul,” April brings her listeners to another place

– one long ago when the giants of jazz were still gracing the stage. Amassing several viral videos on her social media of her challenging solo transcriptions, cleverly crafted vocaleses and acapella renditions of the Great American Songbook, April’s voice can fit itself into a myriad of different molds.

April has performed/will be performing at some of the most notable venues in the Northeast, such as

Chris's Jazz Cafe (Philadelphia), Blues Alley (Washington D.C), Con Alma (Pittsburgh), Birdland Jazz Club (NYC, sold out debut show), and Mezzrow Jazz Club (NYC, sold out debut show). She also recently made her international debut, headlining the Longjumeau Jazz Festival (Longjumeau, France) in celebration of the great Ella Fitzgerald, along with two full shows at Sunset Sunside in Paris. In October, April will be an invited featured artist in the Jazz For All Ages Festival (Hilton Head, SC), alongside some of the most notable figures in jazz, such as Kurt Elling, Catherine Russell, John Pizzarelli, and Emmet Cohen.

At the age of 27, April has immersed herself deeply into the jazz tradition and has performed/studied

with a multitude of legendary artists and jazz luminaries such as Tierney Sutton, Russell Malone, Sachal

Vasandani, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, and others. April graduated in May of 2022 with her Master’s degree in

Jazz Voice Performance from the Manhattan School of Music under the guidance of 2-time Grammy nominated vocalist and teacher Theo Bleckmann. She was awarded the 2023 Winner of the International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition and most recently received a 2024 Honorable Mention Award in the ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Competition. She just released her debut album, April by April Varner (Cellar Live Record Label), available on all streaming platforms. This genre-busting collection of all April-titled songs was produced by Grammy-Award winning drummer, producer and educator, Ulysses Owens Jr.

Comments