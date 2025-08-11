ABOUT TIME by Maltby & Shire Will Play 54 Below in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, will present a concert version of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire’s About Time on November 7 & 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. The production will reunite the full cast from its acclaimed spring run at Goodspeed’s Terris Theater.

Patron and Member presale will begin Monday, August 11 at 2 p.m., with general sales opening Friday, August 15 at 12 p.m. at 54below.org/AboutTime.

Following their earlier collaborations Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever, the award-winning Maltby & Shire (Baby, Big) will complete a trilogy they didn’t know they were creating. About Time is a funny and touching new musical revue exploring love, laughter, and life in your “third act”—from long-ago romances and past ambitions to tech-savvy grandkids and misplaced keys.

The concert will feature Darius de Haas, Shinnerie Jackson, Daniel Jenkins, Eddie Korbich, Issy van Randwyck, and Lynne Wintersteller.

Ticket Information

About Time will play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 7 & 8 at 7 p.m. Cover charges are $57–$68 (including fees) with premium seating at $112 (including fees). A $25 food and beverage minimum applies. Tickets purchased online or by phone are subject to a 10% service fee plus a $2 facility fee. Day-of tickets after 4:00 p.m. are available by calling (646) 476-3551.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit 54below.org/AboutTime.