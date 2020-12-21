A Starry PIANO BAR LIVE to Stream on Tuesday, December 22

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) A Night at Rose's Turn, Part 3, streams tomorrow Tuesday, December 22nd at 7:15 pm ET, with hosts Scott Barbarino and Mark Alan celebrating the now iconic club, Roses Turn.

PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week's guests are Leslie Anderson, Matt Berman, Elaine Brier, Rick Crom, Bruce Ensinger, Lisa Hall, Kevin Scott Hall, Kelly Howe, Jim Keefe, David Meadows, Rick Peets, Traci Reynolds and Cayte Thorpe, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Streaming Tuesday, December 22nd at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive.