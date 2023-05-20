54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, MATTHEW SCOTT: THE JESUS YEAR, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551.

54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, FEAT. MAJOR ATTAWAY, & MORE! - MAY 22 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The performance at 7pm will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Enjoy the songs that kickstarted the Harlem Renaissance as 54 Below celebrates the legacy of 1921's Shuffle Along, the first all-Black Broadway musical sensation, on the 102nd anniversary of its first performance on the Great White Way! Join us as we go back to the Jazz Age with a swinging concert designed to make you shake, shimmy, and shuffle along to Noble Sissle and Eubie Blake's groundbreaking score. With songs like "I'm Just Wild About Harry," "Love Will Find a Way," "In Honeysuckle Time," and "I'm Just Simply Full of Jazz," you'll see why the show catapulted the careers of Josephine Baker, Adelaide Hall, Florence Mills, and more-and provided the soundtrack to the Roaring Twenties. Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of Black Broadway artistry, both past and present. Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Caseen Gaines (author of When Broadway Was Black). Hosted by Noble Sissle, Jr.

Featuring Major Attaway, Phillip Attmore, Jared Wayne Gladly, James Jackson, Jr., John Manzari, Kimberly Marable, Lance Roberts, Sarah Sigman, Zurin Villanueva, Rachel Simone Webb, and Chelsea Lee Williams.

Introducing Timothy Rashaad Fisher and Subiya Mboya.

7pm performance: $60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm performance: $50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MATTHEW SCOTT | THE JESUS YEAR: A LETTER FROM MY DAD - MAY 23 AT 7:00 PM

The period of crisis and rebirth that can arrive at age 33 is often called the Jesus Year. For Matthew Scott's father, it manifested in a sinking feeling that he might not live to see his four young sons grow up. So he began writing them a letter - life lessons ranging from sex to communication to spirituality - that was found after his death, when Scott was only 13. For Scott, the letter became a cherished guide to growing up while he navigated intimate relationships, his professional career, his challenges with anxiety, and the early years of fatherhood to two sons of his own. Scott who has by then taken Broadway by storm in a string of hits that include Sondheim on Sondheim, Jersey Boys and An American in Paris - has woven his father's letter, anecdotes from his own life and a collection of classic pop and Broadway songs (from Paul McCartney and Billy Joel to William Finn and Stephen Sondheim) into a moving and rousing one-man show with direction by Joe Calarco and music direction by Vadim Feichtner.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80 premium seating ($89.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



NEW MUSICAL! THE PRETTY PANTS BANDIT BY CHASE PEACOCK AND JESSICA DE MARIA, FEAT. CHRISTINE DWYER & MORE! - MAY 23 AT 9:30 PM

"Chase and Jessica have a knack for writing incredibly melodic music and they also have such a penchant for interesting, unexpected stories. It is always a treat to see what new tricks they have up their sleeves."-Freddie Ashley, Actor's Express

From housewife to hero, Marie Baker, her gang, and one infamous pair of guns took the country for a year-long ride that would make headlines. Notoriously leaving the men she robbed with their pants down, one woman's vigilante quest for vengeance quickly becomes so much more. Set against the economic and racial disparity of 1930s Miami and inspired by true events, The Pretty Pants Bandit shines a light on very present issues through the vintage lens of the golden age of the American Gangster. This wholly original pop-rock musical from budding creative team Chase Peacock (Broadway's American Idiot) and Jessica De Maria (NYMF selection 2015) in concert will feature a six-piece band and an eleven-person cast bringing this unbelievable story and twenty-three musical theatre bops to life.

Featuring Jack Baugh IV, Elijah Caldwell, Christine Dwyer, Bradley Gibson, Brian Charles Johnson, Carla Angeline Mongado, Xavier Reyes, and Tiffany Renee Thompson.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE - MAY 24 - 27 & 29 - 31 AT 7:00 PM

The performance on May 27 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, Click Here.

Join Marilyn Maye and her band for a "marvelous" celebration in honor of her 95th birthday!

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Marilyn is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home at 54 Below to share this very special milestone with her favorite fans.

A theatrical legend with the power to "melt the heart of the most hardened cynics" (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, "no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy" (Opera News).

$100-$110 cover charge ($111.50-$122.50 with fees). $155-$165 premium seating ($171.50-$181.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



54 SINGS 2000S TV - MAY 24 AT 9:30 PM

Broadway's brightest stars celebrate TV in the 2000s in an evening of your favorites! Get ready to hear all the hits, including "Determinate" (Lemonade Mouth), "They Just Keep Movin the Line" ("Smash"), "It Was a Shit Show," ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), and many more. Featuring an all-star cast, this is one concert no music fan should skip!

Featuring Catherine Ariale, Alex Branton, Cara Rose DiPietro, Steven Grant Douglas, Jahir Hipps, Khailah Johnson, Kyra Kennedy, Samantha Lucas, RhonniRose Mantilla, Quinn Allyn Martin, Georgia Mendes, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



54 SINGS BARBIE - MAY 25 AT 9:30 PM

Back by popular demand! Come on, 54 Below, let's go party! Join us for a magical evening celebrating songs from the Barbie movie-musicals of the 2000s and 2010s. Get ready to hear some hidden gems of the "princess catalogue," including songs from Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper, Barbie as the Island Princess, Barbie and the Diamond Castle, and more! Wear your most fabulous bedazzled outfit, grab a tiara, and meet us at Broadway's Supper Club for a night of glitter-tastic fun! Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith.

Featuring Regina Brown, Emma Dahlin, Lois Ellise, Callie Henrysen, Callie Henrysen, Makena Jackson, Alyssa Jaffe, Sejal Joshi, Jacob Tyler Kent, Ashley Oviedo, Brenna Patzer, Teah Renzi, Jillian Michelle Smith, Sasha Spitz, and more stars to be announced!

Music directed by Dan Satter

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



MARGOT SERGENT: THE EDITH PIAF LEGACY- FRENCH CLASSICS FROM 1930S PARISIAN CABARET - MAY 26 AT 9:30 PM

This Parisian Cabaret Revival features Margot Sergent, an acclaimed Parisian born cabaret singer, actress, and harpist who sang her way up from Parisian clubs to prestigious venues such as Olympia, almost mirroring the career path of Edith Piaf.

On the encouragement of mentors, she then attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music to nourish her passion for jazz, and was trained by renowned masters Ed Tomassi and Maggie Scott (former mentors of Diana Krall and Esperanza Spalding).

Making a splash in New York City, Margot Sergent will take you by storm with her infectious passion and dedication to French chansons and torch ballads in the unforgettable French legacy of Parisian Cabaret storytelling. Her voice enriched with emotion, Margot distills the essence of each lyric, weaving together a greater narrative. Margot is, without a doubt, the preeminent ambassador of Piaf's legacy at this time.

This enchanting show is not one to be missed. Allow yourself to be transported in time to the sonic worlds of "La Vie en Rose," "Non, je ne regrette rien," "l'Hymne à l'Amour," and other jewel songs that revolutionized the cabaret genre and made Piaf, Trenet, and Aznavour some of the greatest singer-storytellers of all time.

Joined by Pat Brennan on guitar, Marco Panascia on bass, and Linus Wyrsch on clarinet.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - MAY 27 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring John & Matthew Drinkwater, Ben Jones, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - MAY 28 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It's a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with Music Direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That's Good!

Special guests include Ramona Mallory and Lucia Spina.

Starring Michelle Dowdy, Rona Figueroa, Evan Harrington, Rob Maitner, and Thom Christopher Warren.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



54 SINGS SONGS FOR CHANGE - MAY 28 AT 9:30 PM

Join us for 54 Sings Songs for Change! This evening will feature songs written and performed to comment on and spark societal changes. Songs will be performed that speak on relevant topics, from racial justice to climate change and more, from "American Idiot" to "Make Them Hear You" to "Let the Sunshine In."

This powerful night will include songs from artists ranging from Sara Bareilles to Michael Jackson! Be inspired by the music that has and continues to use words and imagery to fight for a greater cause. Produced and directed by Malaikia "Lake" Sims-Winfrey (she/her), with music direction by Jaelyn Alexander (she/her).

Featuring Esteban Arias, Olamide Asanpaola, Mal Boyd-Gouveia, Cecily Dionne Davis, Hannah Ellowitz, Jaylan Evans, Jordan Griffey, Mason Henning, Kayla Jordan Jacobs, Nathan Keffer, Gabe Lemus, Sarah Alice Liddy, Mars, Sayo Oni, Ben Piché, Alex Pouloutides, Elle Prado, Lathan Roberts, Jae Weit, D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, and Sidney Nicole Wilson,

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.



LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 SINGS SHUFFLE ALONG, FEAT. MAJOR ATTAWAY & MORE! May 22 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE May 27 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50)



