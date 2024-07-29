54 SINGS PEOPLE WHO SING LIKE PEOPLE to be Presented This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings People Who Sing Like People on July 30th, 2024, at 9:30 pm. Joshua Turchin, Noah Manumaleuga, and their ensemble of performers are thrilled to bring their celebration of the best of impressions to 54 Below!

Big Broadway names are taking over 54 Below - or are they? Have you ever wanted to hear popular Broadway voices sing something they shouldn't? For example, if Lin-Manuel Miranda sang "Memory"... or Norbert Leo Butz sang "Defying Gravity?" Well, in 54 Sings People Who Need Sing Like People, produced by Joshua Turchin and Noah Manumaleuga, you'll hear just that! Join our performers for a night of pure fun as they sing through popular Broadway repertoire while doing impressions of your favorite Broadway stars!

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin.

Direction by Noah Manumaleuga.

The cast features Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl), Noah Manumaleuga, Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme, Forbidden Broadway), Maya Jade Frank (Mary Poppins, Evita), LR Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime), RJ Christian (The Twenty-Sided Tavern), Danielle Threet ("Hamster & Gretel"), Alexa Chalnick, Aaron Dix (The Art of Peaking Too Soon), and Kaden Potak.

54 Sings People Who Sing Like People plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 30th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees). Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org.

Tickets may be purchased directly from 54 Below: https://54below.org/events/54-sings-people-who-sing-like-people/

MORE ABOUT Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, writer, and social media influencer. Select theater credits: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), two Broadway national tours, Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical (TrevorLIVE LA and Original Off-Broadway Cast), The Pill (Off-Broadway), Ludlow Ladd at the Winter Rhythms Festival 2021 (Ludlow Ladd), many developmental works (lab/readings), Broadway/Off-Broadway cast recordings, iHeartRadio (comedy voiceovers), various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar. TV/Film: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon), 13: The Musical (Netflix), "Schmigadoon!" (Apple TV+), and "CoComelon." As a musician: Joshua was the rehearsal accompanist for the Off-Broadway musical, Stranger Sings!, and has music-directed numerous cabarets at The Green Room 42, and 54 Below. As a composer/writer, Joshua's original musical, The Perfect Fit, was live-streamed in concert from New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records, with more exciting news to come! Joshua is the host and creator of the hit web series, The Early Night Show, on the Broadway Podcast Network. Joshua's original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Tiktok/Instagram/YouTube: @joshuaturchin.

MORE ABOUT NOAH MANUMALEUGA

Noah Simau Manumaleuga is a Polynesian Actor, Composer, & Lyricist who started acting back in 2017. He is known for creating Theatre-related content on TikTok & YouTube, having gained a following of over 235k+ (TikTok) & 50k+ (YouTube) since 2020 and has been mentioned in The New York Times for his online presence. Noah is set to voice "The King of Crime" in the upcoming indie adult animated show "Boxtown."

