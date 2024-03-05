54 SINGS MOVIE MUSICALS Comes to 54 Below Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Movie Musicals on Tuesday, April 2 at 9:30pm. There are so many hit movie musicals that haven't made it to Broadway. For one night only at 54 Below, watch your favorite songs come to life. From the screen to the stage, enjoy songs from La La Land, The Greatest Showman, A Star Is Born, and so much more!

Featuring:

Julie Biancheri (54 Sings AJR, 54 Sings 2000s TV Top Bops)

Jackie Maroney (She's All Bach Podcast)

Aly Marie Mazzie (Bat Boy at Spotlight Theatre Company)

Ellis Gage (White Rose, James and the Giant Peach national tour)

Laura Renee Mehl (The Office Musical Parody)

Zach Bencal (Disney's Aladdin)

Tori Jeanine (singer/songwriter)

Caitlin Donohue Bernardi (The Marvelous Wonderettes)

Michael Bernardi (Fiddler On The Roof)

Justin Abarca (That's My Song, The Magical Journey of Arlekina)

Maddy Montz

Barneby Reiter (Jersey Boys national tour)

Dan Thaler (Matt Farnsworth Voice Studio coach, founder and coach of Dan Thaler Voice Studio)

Flynn Jungbin Byun (Miss Saigon at White Plains Performing Arts Center)

Jaclyn Wood

Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri and Jackie Maroney, with music direction by Brandon Jackson.

54 Sings Movie Musicals plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, April 2 at 9:30pm. There is $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) -$45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Premiums are available at $73 (includes $8 in fees). Tickets and information are available here. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.