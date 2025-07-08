54 SINGS HAZBIN HOTEL Set For This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Sings Hazbin Hotel coming to 54 Below this month. It will be a “Happy Day in Hell” when you experience songs from Lucifer’s favorite webseries-turned-TV show, including “Loser, Baby,” “Whatever it Takes,” “Respectless,” "Poison," and so many more like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, the concert is produced and directed by Katie Royse Ginther and Izy Taylor of Kitchen Sink Theatre Company. Music Direction by Sawyer Whitted.

Featuring performances from Joshua Bezerra, Aaron Clark Burstein (New York Theatre: 54 Gets Weird!), Mauricio Castillo, Juan Castro (New York Theatre: 54 Sings Diana the Musical, 54 Sings Hazbin Hotel), Carly Censi (National Tour: Charlotte’s Web), Aaron J. Dix, Lauren Drake (Regional: Spring Awakening at The Fifth Avenue Theater, New York Theatre: 54 Sings Diana the Musical), Vicky Fleisch, Abby Goldberg (New York Theatre: 54 Sings Diana the Musical, 54 Sings Hazbin Hotel), Nina Jayashankar, Samuel Langshteyn (New York Theatre: 54 Sings Hazbin Hotel), Georgia Mobley, Isabella Orosco, Kaden Potak, Kaylal Rodriguez Perez, Anna Telfer (Off-Broadway: Ode to the Wasp Woman, National Tour: Madagascar the Musical, New York Theatre: Borden: A New Musical) , Anna Ventor, and Kiwi Villalobos.

Katie Royse Ginther is a NYC-based producer, director and actor. Originally hailing from the Seattle-area with degrees in both Psychology and Theatre, they came to NYC to grow their theatre company, Kitchen Sink Theatre Company. Katie is the 2022 Region 7 Recipient of the SDC Residency from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, as well as a 2022 Irene Ryan Acting Competition from the same festival. Alongside their company, Katie aims to uplift queer and trans stories through live performance. Katie's NYC producing credits include: 54 Sings Diana the Musical (54 Below), STRIKE/OUT (Producer's Club), Pick*Nic (Brooklyn Art Haus and The Tank), 54 Sings Hazbin Hotel (54 Below), Clown Lung (The RAT NYC), and Poster Child (The Kraine Theater). Katie's NYC directing credits include: 54 Sings Diana the Musical (54 Below), 54 Sings Hazbin Hotel (54 Below), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Brooklyn Art Haus), and Role Models (The RAT NYC). Katie's NYC performance credits include: Nic Cage in Pick*Nic (The Tank, Brooklyn Art Haus, and Under St. Mark's), Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 54 Sings the Songs of the Sitcoms (54 Below), and 54 Sings Via Galactica (54 Below). @katieroyseginther

Izy Taylor is a technical director and writer from the Pacific North West. Stage managing credits include: (off broadway) Nosebleed, The Very Last Dance of Homeless Joe (regional) The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Into the Woods, Newsies, Midsummer’s Night Dream, Shrek Jr, Seussical Jr, Clue. NYC Performance Credits include (off-broadway) The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Brooklyn Art Haus). Their producing credits include: 54 Sings Diana the Musical (54 Below), 54 Sings Hazbin Hotel, Poster Child (The Kraine Theater) insta: @izy.taylor

Sawyer Whitted Sawyer is an actor, music director, and composer. He has two masters degrees in music & performance and his directorial credits include Waitress: in Concert, The Little Mermaid, The Pirates of Penzance, and First Date. In addition to working as a Music Director, you can find Sawyer performing on stage as an actor and composing; he has a musical in the works… stay tuned! Insta: @soyjoy96