54 SINGS ANIMATED MOVIES THROUGH THE DECADES Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present Jada, Charly Kay, Auna Kemp, Robert Kemp, George Krissa, Jake Letts, Toby Lightman, Tenzin Malaika-Huisman, Jillian Paige, Oliver Richman and The Grand St. Stompers in “54 Sings Animated Movies Through the Decades.” Featuring the swinging tunes from shows such as Disney’s The Jungle Book, Disney’s The Aristocats, Disney’s Oliver & Company, the folk-inspired ballads of Robin Hood, and many more. It’s a nostalgic journey you won’t want to miss!

Produced by Auna Kemp with music direction by Gordon Au, and accompanied by the live jazz ensemble The Grand St. Stompers, this show will breathe new life into beloved childhood classics. The performance also features the talents of violinist Hope DiMaria.

Jada, Charly Kay, Auna Kemp, Robert Kemp, George Krissa, Jake Letts, Toby Lightman, Tenzin Malaika-Huisman, Jillian Paige, Oliver Richman and The Grand St. Stompers in “54 Sings Animated Movies Through the Decades” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, January 20th, 2025 at 9:30PM. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $73.00 (includes $8.00 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Comments