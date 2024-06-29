54 Below to Present TIMELESS TUNES: A LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Broadway veterans and the stars of tomorrow in Timeless Tunes: A Love Letter To Broadway on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 7pm.

Featuring performers ranging from Broadway prodigies to veterans, complete with songs from YOUR favorite shows, Timeless Tunes: A Love Letter To Broadway, is sure to leave you amazed with a newfound, and potentially, revived love for musical theater.

Whether you are looking to escape, relax, or just indulge in your favorite show tunes, this show is guaranteed to rejuvenate your soul with a journey through heartbreaking ballads, feel good tunes, and heartwarming duets. Produced by Mikey Jantzen and Michael Kushner.

Joining the company for the one-night-only performance are Erin Rose Doyle, Mikey Jantzen, Xavier Campos, Charlie Tingen, Jake Urban, Zalah Vallien, Ian Coursey, Corbin Ross, Ava Broneer, Abby Arza, Parker Godnai, Noah Ong Bamola, Noah Sucato, Brielle Withers, and Michael Kushner. This incredibly talented line-up has been seen all over the country, in shows such as Parade (Broadway,) Galileo (Berkeley Rep,) My Fair Lady (national tour,) The Great Gatsby (Paper Mill Playhouse,) Anything Goes (Woodstock Playhouse), The Jimmy Awards, and more.

Timeless Tunes: A Love Letter to Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MIKEY JANTZEN

Mikey Jantzen is a singer, dancer, actor, model, and producer originally from Sacramento, California. He started singing as soon as he could talk, then went on to pick up dancing and acting at the age of 5. After graduating high school in 2023 he went on to become a member of The Norwalk Conservatory's inaugural Musical Theater Class of 2025. He has been seen in roles such as Ernst (Cabaret,) Beast (Disney's Beauty and the Beast), and Pharaoh (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat). He was most recently seen in the entirety of the summer season at the iconic Woodstock Playhouse. He can be found on all socials @mikeyjantz.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

